Redskins' Seven-Sack Show Against The Giants Is Their Latest In A String Of Dominant Performances

Last week against Dallas, Washington's defense had a big game in their 20-17 win over the Cowboys.

This week in New York? Let's call it a giant performance. Washington's front-seven racked up seven sacks to go along with two interceptions from the defensive backs en route to a 20-13 win that felt like it should have been a 35-3 blowout.

Head coach Jay Gruden was asked if anything other than hard work went into the defensive line's dominance, which led to him talking more about the hard work they put in. Go figure.

"Matt does play hard and he's also very strong, he's one of the strongest guys on our team. And he's smart football player too. He understands leverages and double teams and all that. Jonathan and Daron, they are good," Gruden said. "They were first-rounders for a reason. Daron is an unbelievable run player, great leverage, great hand strength. Great idea of what plays are coming, getting off blocks, pursuit never stops. Jonathan is the same way. So, those two guys together, like I said, we had a vision for those two guys that's starting to come to fruition obviously and we got to keep them healthy. They are great players."

Washington first planted the seed for that vision during the 2016 NFL draft, when they selected defensive end Matt Ioannidis in the fifth round. The following year they grabbed Jonathan Allen in the first round and followed it up by selecting Payne, his former teammate at Alabama, in this year's first round. Those guys combined for 4.5 sacks Sunday, dominating the interior of the Giants defensive line.

Redskins.com previewed how the Giants line was susceptible to giving up sacks in last Friday's Path to Victory, but the Redskins surpurpassed all reasonable expectations with Sunday's dominance on that side of the ball.

They sacked quarterback Eli Manning on 13 percent of dropbacks, with five different players registering a sack. Most notable was Ioannidis' 2.5-sack performance, which included three drive-killers. Ioannidis currently leads the team with 5.5 sacks, a career-high for the third-year defensive end who has been a rotational player throughout his NFL career.

When asked why Ioannidis is the lesser-known player on the defensive line, Allen didn't have answer.

"I don't know, I mean that's a good question, he's an animal, he's a dog, you seen that today. I don't know," Allen said. "Pass rushing's about relentlessness and he's got it."