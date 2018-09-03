Redskins Sign Caleb Brantley, Waive Anthony Lanier II 

In three seasons with the Gators, Brantley tallied 80 total tackles (20.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks.

During his junior season, Brantley recorded 8.5 tackles for loss – tied for Gators' lead -- added 2.5 sacks and was named to the second-team All-SEC in 2016.

That same season was highlighted by consecutive strong performances against two of the nation's best running attacks in LSU and Florida State, in which he totaled five tackles in each contest. In his final game at Florida the 6-foot-2, 307-pounder tallied three tackles and a sack at the 2016 Outback Bowl.

Lanier was entering his third season with the Redskins following a strong finish last year, ending his sophomore year in Washington with five sacks over the final seven games of the regular season. It was a promising campaign -- he played in 11 games -- after he missed the majority of his rookie year with an injury.