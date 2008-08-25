Redskins Sign Holloway, Release Wallace

The Washington Redskins announced Aug. 15 that they have signed linebacker David Holloway and waived/injured linebacker Rian Wallace.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Holloway originally signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2007. He was waived at the conclusion of training camp and signed to the Cardinals' practice squad, where he would spend the first 16 weeks of the season before being signed to the active roster for Arizona's season finale. He was inactive for the contest.

Holloway started 34 of the final 35 games of his college career at Maryland, playing both inside and outside linebacker. He will wear jersey number 97R. The Stephentown, N.Y., native was born on December 4, 1983. His father is former three-time Pro Bowl tackle Brian Holloway, who spent eight years in the NFL with New England and the Los Angeles Raiders.