Redskins Statement On Passing of Gene Upshaw

The following is a statement by Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder on the death of Gene Upshaw on Thursday, Aug. 21:

"With Gene's passing the NFL has lost an innovator, players have lost their advocate, and I have lost a friend. A Hall of Fame player, Gene was also a hall of fame businessman and negotiator.

"He always had the best interests of the NFL players at heart, and that played a large role in building our league to the prominence it enjoys today.

"My prayers and the prayers of the Washington Redskins organization go out to his family at this sad time."





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