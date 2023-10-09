'Everyone needs to look in the mirror': Commanders defense determined to improve after lackluster performance

Adding to that is the struggle to create turnovers, which the players and coaches insisted was a priority this offseason. Granted, players have managed to get their hands on the ball; there have been several occasions where Washington's defensive backs have put themselves in position to get interceptions. Finishing those plays has been an issue, though, and as a result, Washington only has five turnovers through as many games.

"I think part of it's just ball awareness, first and foremost," coach Ron Rivera said. "We have an emphasis on it every week as far as the takeaways are concerned. We go through a circuit. I think it's something that we got to continue to focus on because when they do come, they're going to be very helpful."

All the problems the Commanders had came out against the Bears. DJ Moore averaged 29 yards per catch and gashed the secondary on gains of 58 and 56 yards. Washington got out to another slow start by giving up 17 points on the Bears' first three drives, and Chicago's offense, which is tied for the third-most giveaways this season and has allowed at least one turnover in 20 of their previous 21 games, didn't cough up the ball once all night.

Rivera said he was "disappointed" with the defense's early struggles.