Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 2nd round

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.
The 2022 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and the Washington Commanders are hard at work trying to narrow down the list of prospects they want to be the next players to wear the Burgundy & Gold.
Prior to the start of free agency, there were many analysts who predicted that the Commanders would take a quarterback, but now that the team has that question answered with the trade for Carson Wentz, it opens the possibilities for other positions of need.
So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. After starting with the first round, let's move on to the second round, where the Commanders hold the 47th overall pick.
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Similar to Derek Stingley in the first round, McCreary would not be a starter in Washington with Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III at cornerback. His athleticism could be of use in the secondary, though.
The biggest area where McCreary's skill set shines is in man coverage. He led the SEC with 14 pass breakups in 2021, and he has 32 in his college career at Auburn. That helped give a Pro Football Focus grade of 90.2, which ranked first among all cornerbacks.
If there's any reservations about how he can fare against the top receivers in this year's class, take a look at what he did against Alabama when he lined up across from Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. He ran their routes step-for-step, forcing four incompletions. And as a track star in high school, he also brings speed to the position.
McCreary does have some issues with lateral movement, and his size allows bigger receivers to make plays over him. Still, there's little doubt he can perform at the professional level.
Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Moore's name doesn't get brought up much with players like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Drake London and the like dominating the first-round conversation. Moore is one of many examples that show why this year's receiver class is considered a deep group.
Moore, who spent three seasons at Western Michigan, saw a monumental jump in his production with 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. As a reference, that is 19 more catches, 102 more yards and four more touchdowns than he recorded in his previous two seasons combined.
Moore isn't the fastest receiver on the board, but he still ran a 4.41 at the Combine. He's also shown proficiency at the top of his routes and knows how to put him in position to make the catch with the ball in the air.
At 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Moore is not an outside threat, but he could be useful as a slot receiver.
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
The Commanders are in a good position at running back with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. However, there's nothing wrong with strengthening the group.
Enter the possibility of drafting Breece Hall, who has been a standout for the Cyclones since 2020. While he only has six touchdowns in his career, he has averaged at least 5.6 yards per carry for the past two seasons. PFF's Michael Renner proclaimed him as the best athlete in this year's running back class, pointing out his strong numbers at the Combine.
There are some, as NFL.com's Lance Zierlein points out, who view Hall as a starting-caliber player, which he wouldn't be in Washington. The Commanders do use a "running back by committee" philosophy, though, so he could still get plenty of work.
Nick Cross, S, Maryland
Like other positions on this list, the Commanders seem to be content with their starters at safety. Should they decide to add more depth, Cross could be an option.
Cross, who grew up in Bowie, Maryland, is another player who saw growth during his final season in the college ranks. He had career highs in tackles (66), sacks (3), forced fumbles (2), interceptions (3) and pass breakups (5). Per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, he scored a 9.87 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) out of a possible 10. That score ranks 12th out of nearly 850 free safeties since 1987.
The biggest question when it comes to Washington and Cross is whether he can play the buffalo nickel position. Given his physical nature and ability to make open-field tackles, he fits the bill in those areas.
Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
Another safety on the list, Brisker has similar skills as Cross. He brought a toughness to the Penn State defense and uses his 6-foot-1, 199-pound frame to match up against bigger receivers.
Like Cross, Brisker would likely need to play at Washington's buffalo nickel position, and there shouldn't be many questions about whether he can handle the role. Versatility was his biggest strength at Penn State, and that led to him recording 63 tackles with two interceptions and five pass breakups.
Playing multiple positions is a prized asset in the Commanders' secondary, and it's a guarantee that defensive backs coach Chris Harris will try him out at different positions. Given his strong instincts he shouldn't have a problem handling that if the Commanders do take a chance on him.