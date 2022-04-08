Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 2nd round

Similar to Derek Stingley in the first round, McCreary would not be a starter in Washington with Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III at cornerback. His athleticism could be of use in the secondary, though.

The biggest area where McCreary's skill set shines is in man coverage. He led the SEC with 14 pass breakups in 2021, and he has 32 in his college career at Auburn. That helped give a Pro Football Focus grade of 90.2, which ranked first among all cornerbacks.

If there's any reservations about how he can fare against the top receivers in this year's class, take a look at what he did against Alabama when he lined up across from Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. He ran their routes step-for-step, forcing four incompletions. And as a track star in high school, he also brings speed to the position.