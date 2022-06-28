Sam Cosmi has high goals for 2022, wants to be 'the best right tackle in the league'

Cosmi, who the Commanders drafted with their second-round pick in 2021, came a long way from struggling against Chase Young and Montez Sweat in training camp. He was named the starting right tackle, and while he did almost half the season with injuries, he performed well when he was on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Commanders' best run-blocker in 2021 and received the third-highest overall grade in his draft class.

Now that he doesn't have to worry about earning a starting role, Cosmi has spent the past few months trying to hone his craft and be "the best right tackle in the league." That starts with mastering his technique, and he's been watching film trying to point out which areas he needs to work on.

Adjusting to the techniques and speed needed to play at the NFL level are two of the biggest learning curves for rookies, Wharton said, and from what he's seen from Cosmi in Year 2, Cosmi is making the right progress.