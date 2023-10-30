Players take accountability for missed opportunities vs. Eagles

Going up 21-3 after Phidarian Mathis recovered a fumble likely wouldn't have put the Eagles completely out of it, but it certainly would have diminished their chances. For five minutes, it looked like that was going to happen. The Commanders moved from their 7-yard line down to the Eagles' 35 before hitting a fourth-and-1.

Washington elected to keep the offense on the field, which felt like the right decision based on how well the unit was moving in the first half. Sam Howell’s pass intended for McLaurin was almost intercepted, and with 1:48 left on the clock, the Eagles scored their first touchdown of the afternoon seven plays later.

"I wasn't my best when my best was needed and it hurt the team today," Howell said during his press conference.

Howell was exceptional for most of the afternoon. He looked comfortable in the pocket against an Eagles defense that was sixth in yards allowed and tied for third in sacks. He set career highs in pass attempts (52) and yards (397). Through eight games, he's fifth among quarterbacks with 2,146 passing yards and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns.

Howell only had one real blemish, but it came at the most inconvenient time. Two plays after the Eagles had tied the score at 24, he overshot McLaurin and had his pass intercepted by Reed Blankenship, who ran to the Commanders' 15-yard line before being taken down. The Eagles scored two plays later.