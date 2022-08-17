Training Camp Notebook | Rivera dives deeper into Commanders' DE depth

The Washington Commanders' depth at defensive end has been a question throughout training camp, and it will likely be a question until Chase Young returns to the active roster.

For the past two weeks, the Commanders have been searching for a band-aid among the players at their disposal. They've found two answers in James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill, both of whom have flashed at various points of camp.

But the Commanders are looking even deeper into the roster to find even more options.

"We're trying to sort through and see which one of those guys has stepped up," head coach Ron Rivera said.

There have been a few candidates for fourth defensive end on the depth chart. Will Bradley-King has "done a really nice job," Rivera said, and has been a quality backup pass-rusher. One play saw his swatting a pass from Taylor Heinicke back into the quarterback's face.

Other players like Bunmi Rotimi and Shaka Toney bring their own unique skill sets to the group. Rivera called Rotimi "a heavy-handed guy" who can be physical at the point of attack. With Toney, Rivera sees a situational pass-rusher with explosion off the line of scrimmage.

The Commanders also have a veteran option in Efe Obada. Rivera has complimented the defensive end before for his attention to the minor details of his game, but he added to that on Wednesday by praising his position versatility.

"He can also a play a three-technique in passing situations," Rivera said.

Final roster cuts are still 13 days away, but the staff has already begun evaluating how it wants the 53-man roster to look. Which, and how many, defensive ends they keep will be a difficult decision.