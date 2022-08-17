Hail Mail | Weighing Washington's options at WR

The end is upon us. I know that sounds morbid (and like I should be wearing a tinfoil hat on a street corner), but it's true; training camp is nearly over. By this time next week, all the focus will be on who will be making the final roster.

But for now, there are still plenty of questions, and I have answers. Here are the things Commanders fans want to know in the final training camp edition of Hail Mail

-- Cornelius K.: How is the development of Kendall Fuller coming along within the defense?

I think Kendall Fuller has been one of the stars of this year's training camp.

The secondary as a whole has looked better than it did at this point last year, but Fuller is the one who has been on the biggest tears. Most of his impact plays came in the first half of camp, like his interception while defending Cam Sims and popping the loose from Dyami Brown’s grasp for Cole Turner to get the pick himself. He regularly matches up against Terry McLaurin, and while McLaurin does get the better of him on occasion, their battles are always fun to watch. Last season wasn't necessarily a bad one for Fuller, but he didn't get nearly as many interceptions as he did in previous years. I think we'll see him return to form in 2022.

-- Steve C.: Do you think the last receiver spot comes down to Harmon or Erickson?

I think both of those players will be part of the conversation at receiver, Steve.

Both Kelvin Harmon and Alex Erickson have had their moments. Ron Rivera spoke about Harmon today, saying that he has been a competitive, big target. He's used his size a few times in camp to make deep catches over defensive backs. Erickson has a special teams background, which does give him an advantage. Obviously, there have not been any final decisions made as to who will return kicks, but he has been one of the top options from the start of camp.