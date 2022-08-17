News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Hail Mail | Weighing Washington's options at WR

Aug 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

HailMail081722

The end is upon us. I know that sounds morbid (and like I should be wearing a tinfoil hat on a street corner), but it's true; training camp is nearly over. By this time next week, all the focus will be on who will be making the final roster.

But for now, there are still plenty of questions, and I have answers. Here are the things Commanders fans want to know in the final training camp edition of Hail Mail

-- Cornelius K.: How is the development of Kendall Fuller coming along within the defense?

I think Kendall Fuller has been one of the stars of this year's training camp.

The secondary as a whole has looked better than it did at this point last year, but Fuller is the one who has been on the biggest tears. Most of his impact plays came in the first half of camp, like his interception while defending Cam Sims and popping the loose from Dyami Brown’s grasp for Cole Turner to get the pick himself. He regularly matches up against Terry McLaurin, and while McLaurin does get the better of him on occasion, their battles are always fun to watch. Last season wasn't necessarily a bad one for Fuller, but he didn't get nearly as many interceptions as he did in previous years. I think we'll see him return to form in 2022.

-- Steve C.: Do you think the last receiver spot comes down to Harmon or Erickson?

I think both of those players will be part of the conversation at receiver, Steve.

Both Kelvin Harmon and Alex Erickson have had their moments. Ron Rivera spoke about Harmon today, saying that he has been a competitive, big target. He's used his size a few times in camp to make deep catches over defensive backs. Erickson has a special teams background, which does give him an advantage. Obviously, there have not been any final decisions made as to who will return kicks, but he has been one of the top options from the start of camp.

Rivera likes position flexibility, meaning I'm giving Erickson the slightest of edges between him and Harmon. However, Harmon has a few more opportunities to show why the team needs a bigger target among its receivers.

-- Fredrick M.: What's the one thing you believe the team has improved on the most compared to last year?

I've thought about this question a lot, Fredrick, because I want to give an answer beside the communication in the secondary (which is ultimately the correct one). For the sake of avoiding the thing everyone has been talking about for the past two weeks, I think the defensive line has been more disruptive at times than it was last year. James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill have stepped up with Chase Young still recovering from his knee injury, and players like Efe Obada have provided depth.

Now, to be fair, it isn't perfect. There are still moments where it's clear the team needs Young to come back as soon as possible. However, I think the defensive end spot should be able to hold water until Young returns at some point.

-- Robert L.: Will Scott Turner create a variety of plays for the offensive players? Can the offense use two tight ends during short-yardage situations? Can the offense use two running backs at the same time?

Yes, yes and yes, Robert.

Scott Turner is a play-caller who is known for working with his players to find the best options that help them thrive, so there shouldn't be any concerns there. In terms of using two tight ends in short-yardage situations, that exact situation happened on Brian Robinson’s touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. They motioned away from the play, but Turner is not afraid to pack the line of scrimmage. Washington didn't use two running back sets often last year, but it's certainly in their arsenal. It wouldn't surprise me if they did it again in 2022.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/17

The Washington Commanders continued their week of practice by preparing for a road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason. Check out the top photos from Wednesday morning. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders).

08172022 TC EF001
1 / 52
08172022 TC EF002
2 / 52
08172022 TC EF003
3 / 52
08172022 TC EF004
4 / 52
08172022 TC EF005
5 / 52
08172022 TC EF008
6 / 52
08172022 TC EF009
7 / 52
08172022 TC EF010
8 / 52
08172022 TC EF012
9 / 52
08172022 TC EF013
10 / 52
08172022 TC EF014
11 / 52
08172022 TC EF015
12 / 52
08172022 TC EF016
13 / 52
08172022 TC EF017
14 / 52
08172022 TC EF018
15 / 52
08172022 TC EF019
16 / 52
08172022 TC EF021
17 / 52
08172022 TC EF023
18 / 52
08172022 TC EF024
19 / 52
08172022 TC EF026
20 / 52
08172022 TC EF027
21 / 52
08172022 TC EF028
22 / 52
08172022 TC EF029
23 / 52
08172022 TC EF030
24 / 52
08172022 TC EF031
25 / 52
08172022 TC EF032
26 / 52
08172022 TC EF034
27 / 52
08172022 TC EF035
28 / 52
08172022 TC EF036
29 / 52
08172022 TC EF038
30 / 52
08172022 TC EF040
31 / 52
08172022 TC EF041
32 / 52
08172022 TC EF042
33 / 52
08172022 TC EF043
34 / 52
08172022 TC EF048
35 / 52
08172022 TC EF049
36 / 52
08172022 TC EF051
37 / 52
08172022 TC EF052
38 / 52
08172022 TC EF055
39 / 52
08172022 TC EF059
40 / 52
08172022 TC EF060
41 / 52
08172022 TC EF061
42 / 52
08172022 TC EF065
43 / 52
08172022 TC EF066
44 / 52
Emilee Fails
08172022 TC EF068
45 / 52
Emilee Fails
08172022 TC EF069
46 / 52
Emilee Fails
08172022 TC EF070
47 / 52
Emilee Fails
08172022 TC EF076
48 / 52
08172022 TC EF077
49 / 52
08172022 TC EF078
50 / 52
08172022 TC EF079
51 / 52
08172022 TC EF080
52 / 52
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- Timothy A.: What should our mascot be in your opinion? I think it should be a hog.

I'm down for whatever the fans vote, Timothy, but in my humble opinion, the hog is the best option. It has ties to the team's legacy, and hogs are really cool.

-- Michael D.: Any chance Rivera goes out and either trades for additional pieces of the puzzle or snags someone off the cut list?

I think signing someone off another team's cut list is the more likely scenario.

Rivera and his staff value draft picks, and they don't give them away lightly. I don't want to say it's impossible, but signing a depth piece after cut day is a cheaper solution as opposed to giving up picks/players on top of eating up a chunk of cap space.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook | Rivera dives deeper into Commanders' DE depth

The Commanders are continuing their search for more options at defensive end. Here are some of the observations from Wednesday's practice.

news

Wake Up Washington | OC Scott Turner will switch from the booth to the sideline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

news

From the booth | We all needed to see something

In the latest edition of his weekly column, Bram Weinstein gives his take on the Commanders' first preseason game

news

Media roundup | 'These past two days have been a delight' for Curtis Samuel

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up another practice, and head coach Ron Rivera, offensive coordinator Scott Turner and running back J.D. McKissic spoke to the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Jahan Dotson grabbed two red zone TDs, defensive line disruptive on Day 16

The Washington Commanders are inching closer to the end of camp, which means roster decisions are getting near. Here are some observations from Tuesday's practice.

news

Commanders release two players, place two on IR

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Saturday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Phidarian Mathis enjoying 'being around football all day' at first training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Dyami Brown makes four catches as Commanders prepare for second preseason game

The Commanders have begun preparations for their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some observations from Day 16 of training camp.

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, staff writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through training camp.

news

Brian Robinson introduced his physical style to Commanders fans in preseason opener

Robinson made his NFL debut on Saturday and was one of the Commanders' stars with 41 total yards and a touchdown.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Advertising