Wake Up Washington | Some positive injury news out of Ashburn

While the biggest injury news to come out of the team facility on Monday had to do with the return of Brian Robinson Jr., head coach Ron Rivera revealed some positive updates regarding other players on the injury front.

Washington will designate center Tyler Larsen to return to practice after working his way back from a torn Achilles late last season, and his presence will help at a position that has been volatile really ever since last season.

"We had both guards at one point, guys that we were projecting to be there. Both had some sort of injury they had to deal with and the other one didn't come all the way back," Rivera explained. "So, when you deal with that, that's tough because you're already down two primary players as far as your depth."

Larsen, who plugged in after Chase Roullier’s injury last season, will join Nick Martin in bringing some stability to that spot. On the other side of the ball, curiosity has bubbled up around the return of Chase Young following the Week 4 mark. Though he has not been cleared to return to action in the way Robinson and Larsen have, Rivera noted that the doctor feels encouraged by how Young looks at this point.

"He's been doing very well, has been trending in the right direction," Rivera said. "Our big thing more so than anything else obviously is we have to wait and see where he is after this week. The doctors are optimistic. They've been pretty promising as far as the reports. It's just that they feel he needs a little bit more time."