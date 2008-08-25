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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Taylor Out 10-14 Days With Knee Sprain

Aug 24, 2008 at 08:41 PM

Jason Taylor could be sidelined 10 days or as much as two weeks after suffered a sprained right knee in Saturday's preseason game against Carolina.

"It looks like there is no ligament damage," head coach Jim Zorn said on Sunday. "So we're just waiting to see what kind of a healer he is going to be."

Taylor is "definitely" out for this Thursday night's preseason finale against Jacksonville at FedExField, Zorn said.

His availability for the Redskins' season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 4 is in question.

"I'm not ruling him out of the opener," Zorn said. "It'll be based on how he improves. But we'll be cautious."

Taylor suffered the injury in the second quarter of the preseason game, won by the Panthers 47-3 at Bank of America Stadium.

It appeared Taylor had his right leg get tangled in a pile of players. Television replays showed him wincing in pain immediately after the play.

He was able to walk off the field with the help of athletic trainers. He was later carted into the locker room for X-rays, which were negative.

Taylor had an MRI exam on the knee on Sunday morning.

The Redskins had acquired Taylor in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on July 20 after Phillip Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Taylor, one of the NFL's elite pass rushers with 117 career sacks, was replaced by Demetric Evans. Chris Wilson, Erasmus James and Rob Jackson also saw action at defensive end in the second half.

Taylor has 130 consecutive starts, which ranks seventh among active players.


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