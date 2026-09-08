The DMV's top high school football recruits make college commitments

Some of the top talent in high school football in the surrounding D.C. area have made commitments to their next destination -- college football.
While the signing period isn't until December, the majority of the area's best seniors have tentatively decided on where to go next.
Some seniors opted to stay local and commit to the top programs in the Washington Metro Area, while others found themselves en route to other high-profile schools.
Who is planning on staying local?
Many seniors have decided to commit to the highest-profile local college football program -- Maryland. Local product head coach Michael Locksley and Archbishop Spalding alum quarterback Malik Washington lead it.
Archbishop Spalding's top receiver, Myles McAfee, has committed to join Washington in College Park. McAfee announced his commitment on social media on July 6, with the caption “Committed! AGTFG.”
The Terps also landed the commitment of DeMatha Catholic running back Terrance Grant Jr., who posted “Committed … let’s Do It!” on June 1. Lingamore offensive lineman Kendon Bauer also announced his commitment to the Terps on July 23.
From Virginia, the Terps got the commitment of The St.James Academy safety Kenaz Sullivan on June 20, posting “Home Go Terps 🐢 #committed.” In Oct. 2025, Maryland also landed the commitment of Episcopal cornerback/running back Levi Babin.
Heading down to Blacksburg, Virginia Tech received the commitment of Archbishop Spalding defensive lineman Brock Frisby on April 3. New head coach James Franklin received the commitment of Loudoun Sports Academy receiver Cam Wade on June 9 and The St.James Academy linebacker Tyson Washington on June 28.
Who committed to other high-profile schools?
Three of the nation's capital's top recruits have committed to their next destination. St. John's College running back Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes committed to the defending national champions Indiana on Aug. 26. St. John's College defensive lineman Josiah Ampofo committed to Wake Forest on June 19. Gonzaga's top recruit, defensive lineman Tyler Frederick, committed to Northwestern on May 15.
Two top DeMatha Catholic recruits have committed to Auburn. The Stags' top recruit EDGE James Pace III committed to the Tigers on June 19, following safety Knyair Crumb, who committed on June 17.
DeMatha's other top recruit, defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur, committed to Purdue on June 19. The Stags also had offensive lineman Kevin Nesbitt committed to Temple on June 10.
Quince Orchard had two recruits commit to highly touted programs. Defensive lineman Jaheim Bond committed to Pittsburgh on May 31 and safety Rico Jackson committed to Kurt Cignetti and Indiana on May 16, according to multiple sources.
Rounding out Maryland, Georgetown Prep linebacker, tight end and defensive end announced his commitment to Northwestern on July 4. Bishop McNamara receiver Xavier Brown is committed to Wake Forest, announced on July 23. Good Counsel interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay committed to North Carolina on June 22.
Onto Virginia's top prospects, Battlefield's highly-touted linebacker Noah Glover committed to Miami, announced on May 31. Loudoun Sports Academy's quarterback Chance Thomas is the area's best prospect at that position – he committed to Kansas on May 11.
The St.James Academy had six other high-profile commitments. Linebacker Wesley Flamer committed to West Virginia on April 18, safety Eltonino Hicks and defensive lineman
Raph Bonfoh committed to Connecticut. Receiver and defensive back Jakari Graham committed to Temple. Wide receiver Camden Simmons committed to James Madison and interior offensive lineman AJ Southard is committed to Rutgers.
Although none of the area's finest will have their next destination confirmed until national signing day, the majority have tentatively announced where they'll be headed.