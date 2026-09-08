The DMV's top high school football recruits make college commitments

Who committed to other high-profile schools?

Two top DeMatha Catholic recruits have committed to Auburn. The Stags' top recruit EDGE James Pace III committed to the Tigers on June 19, following safety Knyair Crumb, who committed on June 17.

DeMatha's other top recruit, defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur, committed to Purdue on June 19. The Stags also had offensive lineman Kevin Nesbitt committed to Temple on June 10.

Onto Virginia's top prospects, Battlefield's highly-touted linebacker Noah Glover committed to Miami, announced on May 31. Loudoun Sports Academy's quarterback Chance Thomas is the area's best prospect at that position – he committed to Kansas on May 11.

The St.James Academy had six other high-profile commitments. Linebacker Wesley Flamer committed to West Virginia on April 18, safety Eltonino Hicks and defensive lineman