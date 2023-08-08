Training camp notebook, Day 12 | Bieniemy thinks 'the sky could be the limit' for Howell

One of the biggest areas of growth Bieniemy has witnessed from Howell is in his ability to process information. Bieniemy said that Howell would overthink situations at times earlier in the season, but the team has intentionally been "putting a lot on his plate."

"I want him to understand...you gotta process everything," Bieniemy said. "It's been fun watching his growth process."

Howell has not been named the starter for Week 1 yet. In the meantime, he still needs to overcome the obstacles put in front of him and earn that title. The next challenge comes on Friday in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, and while Rivera hasn't said how much he will play, the snaps he does get will be critical to his evaluation.

But Bieniemy has high hopes for Howell's future.

"I think the sky can be the limit for this kid," Bieniemy said.