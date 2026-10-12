Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology's Rachel Worsham named Week 4 High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Q: How long have you been coaching football?

A: 10 years at the Varsity High School level, 1st year as Head Coach at TJHSST

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: I love the game! As a female, there was no opportunity for me to play in school. When I moved to DC and found a women's team to play on, I fell in love with the sport all over again, and I wanted to be able to teach the game I love to the next generation.

Q: Who has had the biggest influence on you as a coach?

A: I have several people who can I attribute my coaching style to, but the three biggest influences all coached me together when I played for the DC DIvas: Coach Greg Gaskins, Eric Evans, and Alison Fischer and all of them for very different reasons.

Coach Gaskins taught me everything about the game itself from the offensive line prospective. He knew how to break down the game and our skills into manageable pieces that translated on the field.

Coach Evans was a master at dealing with players, their personalities and how to motivate each player to give the best product on the field. His "soft" skills are how I try to lead my players; no two people look at the game the same way or are motivated by the same things. Every day players got better because he met you at your level.

Finally, Coach Fischer was our head and the first female head coach of the DC Divas. I didn't recognize at the time how much work and dedication she put into making a national championship team and how I go back to those practices and use them to shape the practices I lead today.

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: As the first female varsity head football coach in Virginia, I recognize that my I have an incredible opportunity to show our community that women and girls belong in tackle football and there is a place for us!

Q: What is one lesson you hope your players carry with them beyond football?

A: I hope my players carry the lessons the game teaches, that you can succeed even after you fail, that teammates and coaches are family for life, that wins aren't always on the scoreboard, and that, no matter what, attitude and effort are always free!

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?