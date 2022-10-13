3 keys to Washington getting a win in primetime vs. the Bears

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Chicago Bears in a Thursday Night Football matchup. Here are three key to victory, presented by KIA.

1. How can the Commanders keep Justin Fields in the pocket? (Why is that important)

Logan: Much like Tennessee, the Bears' offense is built around the run game. Chicago's three leading rushers -- Khalil Herbert, Justin Fields and David Montgomery -- have combined for 701 yards, while Fields has amassed 679 yards as a passer. Unlike Tennessee, who does this out of choice, Chicago does this out of necessity. Fields has struggled as a passer, and as a result, Chicago has cultivated an offense to insulate his deficiencies.

I noticed when watching tape that Fields looks out of rhythm. He's waiting for the receiver to come open instead of anticipating throwing windows. This leads to him holding the football, and by extension, pressures and sacks. As a result, Chicago tends to avoid straight drop back passes in favor of boots and play action with two-man concepts, promoting easy reads. Despite their best efforts to insulate Fields as a passer, he has the lowest completion percentage in the NFL.

However, Fields has been able to create splash plays using his athleticism. There is an assumption by both offensive and defensive coordinators that the rush will get to the quarterback in approximately three seconds. As a result, offensive concepts and defensive coverages operate in under this parameter. If you can break this parameter and extend the play, defenses are at a disadvantage.

When Fields is not getting sacked, he has been able to break the confines of the pocket and extend plays. He is not as effective in this area as Russell Wilson, who terrorized the league with this play style, but he is able to find explosive plays as a rusher and a passer.

The question then becomes, "How does Washington limit these opportunities for Fields?" It is critical that the defensive line be disciplined in their rush. The defensive ends need to make sure they do not get deeper than the quarterback when rushing and keep lanes from opening in the pocket. The defensive tackles need to make sure they get consistent push up the middle.

This philosophy usually leads to bull rushes, which makes the defensive line less aggressive. However, I would expect the defensive line to counter this by running line stunts to change the angle of their rush and their responsibilities down-to-down.

In addition to a sound rush philosophy, Jack Del Rio can also help the defense by calling more five-man rushes and possibly deploying a spy. The five-man rushes can be done through blitzes or using the Cinco package (five defensive linemen). These five-man rushes are critical because they ensure one-on-ones.