Practice notes | Bieniemy wants to see how offense responds after disappointing Bills game

The Washington Commanders put up one of their worst offensive performances in recent memory. With the unit marred by turnovers and a lack of production in the second half, it allowed the visiting Buffalo Bills to run away with the score in the fourth quarter.

The question assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has for his players as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles: what are they going to do about it?

"The only thing I'm measuring is to see how we respond," Bieniemy said. "That's what this is about. You're going to have highs and lows. Championship teams find ways to work through those tough times, and that's the thing that we have to continue to do."

Bieniemy made it clear with some colorful language that Washington had a bad day against the Bills. Some players had strong individual performances, but as a unit, the offense did not do enough to hold up against what Buffalo brought to the field. While the second half performance against the Denver Broncos showed promise, the entirety of the Bills game was filled with more disappointment than hope.

As Bieniemy said, "Sometimes you have bad days, and it happens." As for why the Commanders performed the way they did -- like the nine sacks and the five total turnovers -- it was the result of a combination of factors.