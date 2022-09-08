News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

'Delayed, not denied': Jeremy Reaves grateful to earn roster spot

Sep 08, 2022 at 12:23 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

DSC04612

The first thing Jeremy Reaves saw when he woke up on roster cut day was his phone blowing up with notifications.

He knew that could mean one of two things: either he was going to be cut, and the fans hated the decision; or he made the roster, and the fans loved it.

It understandably took Reaves a few minutes to see the news for himself -- cut day does not come with a sense of calmness -- and even when he saw the reports that he had made the roster, he still did not believe it. He needed to be in the building to hear the news from the coaches himself.

It was not until head coach Ron Rivera said, "Hey, I just want to let you know, kid, you're in," as they were heading downstairs to the lower portion of the Washington Commanders' facility that reality set in. For the first time, Reaves had made the initial 53-man roster, marking the culmination of all the work he had put in to achieve the milestone.

"I've always kept the mindset of 'delayed, not denied,'" Reaves said Wednesday. "You get that moment, and it's...full circle."

It is striking to hear that Reaves had never earned an initial roster spot considering how much of a role he has played for the team. A member of the franchise since 2018, Reaves started the final three games of the 2020 season, securing an interception in the regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles that helped Washington claim a 20-14 victory and the NFC East division crown.

That did not earn him a roster spot the following season, nor did his 29 tackles to close out the 2021 season. But Reaves kept standing out during this year's training camp, as he led the defense with 11 tackles in the preseason while also recording a sack.

"We were sitting down, and all of these coaches felt that this guy came, played, did the things that he needed to do, showed us what he is capable of," Rivera said. "He is a guy that earned his spot. I'm very proud of him."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Week 1 Practice 9/7

The Washington Commanders begin preparing for their 2022 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

09072022 Practice7771
1 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7772
2 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7773
3 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7774
4 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7775
5 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7776
6 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7777
7 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7778
8 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7779
9 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7780
10 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7781
11 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7782
12 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7783
13 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7784
14 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7785
15 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7786
16 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7787
17 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7788
18 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7789
19 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7790
20 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7791
21 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7792
22 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7793
23 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7794
24 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7795
25 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7796
26 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7797
27 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7798
28 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7799
29 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7800
30 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7801
31 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7802
32 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7803
33 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7804
34 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7805
35 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7806
36 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7807
37 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7809
38 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7810
39 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7811
40 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7812
41 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7813
42 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7814
43 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7815
44 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7816
45 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7817
46 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7818
47 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7819
48 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7820
49 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7821
50 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7822
51 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7823
52 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7824
53 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7825
54 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7826
55 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7827
56 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7828
57 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Practice7829
58 / 123
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF003
59 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF006
60 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF008
61 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF004
62 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF009
63 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF001
64 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF011
65 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF012
66 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF019
67 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF022
68 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF025
69 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF017
70 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF021
71 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF018
72 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF027
73 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF029
74 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF023
75 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF024
76 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF032
77 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF034
78 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF030
79 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF039
80 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF031
81 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF040
82 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF042
83 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF035
84 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF037
85 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF049
86 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF043
87 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF047
88 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF044
89 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF052
90 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF053
91 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF051
92 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF060
93 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF054
94 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF050
95 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF061
96 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF063
97 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF062
98 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF071
99 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF068
100 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF070
101 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF065
102 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF074
103 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF067
104 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF072
105 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF081
106 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF082
107 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF076
108 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF078
109 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF073
110 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF075
111 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF088
112 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF085
113 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF087
114 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF084
115 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF086
116 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF080
117 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF098
118 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF095
119 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF091
120 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF089
121 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF100
122 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09072022 Week 1 Practice EF097
123 / 123
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A wave of emotion washed over Reaves when he heard the news from Rivera. Of course, there were tears, but there was also laughter and joy. He reminisced on all the ups and downs that he had been through over the past four seasons, from making the playoffs to going back to the practice squad, only to repeat the process the following year.

There was also sadness, because Reaves' mother, who passed away during the 2021 season, was not there to celebrate with him. He believes that she will always be with him, though, and everything he has done over the past year has been for her.

"She was always in my corner," Reaves said Aug. 24. "She supported me through everything, and I know that she's still supporting me now. I was explaining this the other day, out there is when I feel her the most, and I feel her with me the most. And so just being able to share that moment out there on the field and just feel my mom out there...it's an indescribable feeling."

Reaves has had a turbulent NFL career, but he has learned to get the most out of his experiences. Fellow safety Bobby McCain called him "one of the smartest guys in the back end" and added that Reaves knows how to take advantage of his opportunities.

That kind of praise is something Reaves takes to heart.

"To hear that from a veteran guy that you look up to in our room, it's awesome, man," Reaves said. "That side of the game really matters. I've prided myself on being very cerebral."

Confidence, Reaves said, is the one area in which he has improved the most. He feels like this past training camp was the moment where he "put it all together" and coupled that with his belief that he belongs on the team.

He took that confidence out on the field, and it showed in his play.

"I carried that swagger with me, and I'm gonna continue to," Reaves said. "So, it'll be fun this week."

It is a great moment for Reaves, but there is not much time for him to bask in the accomplishment. The Commanders open the season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the hope of starting the season 1-0 for the second time in three seasons.

And it's a guarantee that Reaves, who will be suiting up for his first ever Week 1 game, will do everything possible to help his team start on a high.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Facing former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson 'means a lot' to Carson Wentz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

news

Practice report | Ron Rivera 'fired up' for what Commanders can be in 2022

The Washington Commanders head coach is eager for the team to learn more about its identity during the Week 1 matchup.

news

Commanders-Jaguars Week 1 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their first injury reports for the Week 1 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Jaguars preview | Washington prepares to take on two No. 1 overall picks

The Washington Commanders are kicking off the 2022 season by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera wants to see growth from offense to start 2022 season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

news

Washington Commanders announce captains for 2022 season

Washington has announced eight captains for the 2021 season.

news

Hail Mail | Washington's tight ends set to play key role

The 2022 season in finally upon us. Here's what Commanders fans want to know this week.

news

Commanders release Week 1 unofficial depth chart

The Washington Commanders have updated their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ryan Kerrigan enjoys 'competitive aspect', chance to mentor in new assistant coaching role

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

news

Commanders MVP Mando is on a mission to one day save a life

Through K9s For Warriors, the Labrador is in the midst of training to become a service dog for a military veteran.

news

The future began in Fargo

Long before he was suiting up for the Washington Commanders, Carson Wentz was leading the NDSU Bison to championships with his leadership, grit and will to win.

Advertising