'Delayed, not denied': Jeremy Reaves grateful to earn roster spot

Reaves has had a turbulent NFL career, but he has learned to get the most out of his experiences. Fellow safety Bobby McCain called him "one of the smartest guys in the back end" and added that Reaves knows how to take advantage of his opportunities.

That kind of praise is something Reaves takes to heart.

"To hear that from a veteran guy that you look up to in our room, it's awesome, man," Reaves said. "That side of the game really matters. I've prided myself on being very cerebral."

Confidence, Reaves said, is the one area in which he has improved the most. He feels like this past training camp was the moment where he "put it all together" and coupled that with his belief that he belongs on the team.

He took that confidence out on the field, and it showed in his play.

"I carried that swagger with me, and I'm gonna continue to," Reaves said. "So, it'll be fun this week."

It is a great moment for Reaves, but there is not much time for him to bask in the accomplishment. The Commanders open the season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the hope of starting the season 1-0 for the second time in three seasons.