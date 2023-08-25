Three position groups to watch during Washington's final preseason game

Wide receiver

While the top of the Commanders' receiving corps has been set since the start of camp, the bottom of the position is still in flux with several players competing for an opportunity.

Of the players potentially in the mix, Kazmeir Allen is one that has a good bit of the fans' attention. Most of that comes from his abilities as a return specialist with Rivera saying as early as OTAs that the former UCLA Bruin has their attention because of what he can do with the ball in his hands. The Commanders saw some of that against the Baltimore Ravens, when he returned a fourth quarter punt 20 yards to the Commanders' 41-yard line.

But Allen is also starting to show what he can do on offense. He had three catches on Washington's game-winning drive against the Ravens, two of which resulted in third down conversion. He'll likely get more chances to show what he can do on Saturday.

Two other possible names to watch are Mitchell Tinsley and Brycen Tremayne, both of whom had their moments to shine in camp. Tinsley has been quiet in preseason games, but he's been a frequent target for Jake Fromm in practice, and his 26-yard grab against the Cleveland Browns showed his potential.

Tremayne is a player who flashed in practice but was more active against the Ravens. Like Allen, Tremayne played an important role in the Commanders' game-winning drive with a 13-yard pickup that got Washington to the 50 and a five-yard reception on third-and-4 three plays later.