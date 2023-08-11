Three position groups to watch when the Commanders take on the Browns

Offensive line

While quarterback is the biggest question for the Commanders in 2023, offensive line is not far behind it.

The offensive line underwent significant change this offseason with new faces at right tackle (Andrew Wylie) and center (Nick Gates), and players like Sam Cosmi being moved to guard. The changes were necessary to improve an offensive line that was 27th in pass-block win rate and 19th in run-block win rate in 2022, and while the group's performance has been inconsistent, there has been growth that the coaches are pleased with.

"There's been some days that haven't been as good, but there's been some days they've done a hell of a job and the thing that I'm loving about that group is that they're having fun together," said offensive

The Commanders didn't put on pads until Week 2, when the offensive line was able to more effectively counter the defensive line's physicality. And from the team's perspective, there's a benefit to getting reps against what many consider to be a top five defensive front every day.

"So, what better challenge than to face the front four that we're seeing every single day? I love it, I live for it, and I can see the improvement in our guys."