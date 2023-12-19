Three things to watch in Washington's final three games

1. Development from Sam Howell.

The Commanders entered the 2023 season hoping that Sam Howell, who had impressed coaches during training camp with his poise and leadership, would continue to develop and provide a solid answer on whether he could be the quarterback of the future.

There's been some positive results in the first 14 games; there's also been signs that he still needs time to develop.

Howell, whose 3,568 yards are the 10th best in a single season for a Washington quarterback, has had moments where his better qualities -- namely his arm strength and ball placement -- have truly shined. They helped him bring Washington back from a 21-3 deficit against the Denver Broncos and hang with playoff teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

Howell's rougher traits, like holding the ball for too long, struggling against pressure and decision making, have also been on display. They've become more apparent as the Commanders have played better defenses. In the last four games, Howell has thrown just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions and averaged 196 yards. He was pulled in favor of Jacoby Brissett in the Commanders' loss to the Rams.

"There have been some positives and it continues to be positive, but the thing you always want to make sure is, as you're saying, we're still seeing the growth and that's something we have to sit down and discuss and see exactly where we all feel he is," Rivera said.

With three above average defenses up next -- the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys -- the Commanders will want to see Howell continue to improve in areas he's already grown in, like his footwork, and show growth where progress has come at a slower rate. The biggest example is handling pressure, which has partly led to him being sacked 59 times.

Howell is certainly better at that than he was to start the year. He's now rolling out of the pocket, rather than staying at the top of his drops, and getting the ball out quicker. Those improvements have helped reduce the weekly sack totals to a more manageable rate.