Top 10 Quotes: Redskins-Cowboys Game Week

5. "Yeah, I'm sure those guys, and they've done a great job all year of creating turnovers, unfortunately we weren't able to get any today, and sometimes it goes that way. I feel like once we kind of got behind those guys were able to start running the ball, it kind of flipped. Like first game we played the Cowboys we were kind of pounding the ball and running the clock out, this go around they were able to do the same thing."

Adrian Peterson, on losing the turnover battle

4. "It's all or nothing man, we've all got to lock in. We've had two bad weeks, but at the end of the day we're still tied for first and we've got to go make it happen now. We've got a couple days off to rest and get our bodies right and come out fresh and ready to roll against the Eagles."

Mason Foster, on moving on from two consecutive losses

3. "I think there's a lot of room for improvement. We did some good things, thought I made some throws here and there that helped us out. But, also can't turn the ball over like that. I think I'm encouraged, I think on a short week like that, obviously you want to win the game and losing overshadows everything. But I'll go back and watch it and try to clean up some of my mistakes that are going to help the team win.

Colt McCoy, on his performance on Thursday

2. "It was exciting and I wish I could celebrate it more but a loss is a loss and I guess keep the ball, put it up later and move on."

Trey Quinn, on his frist career touchdown

1. "Would have been great if we won, feel a whole lot better. But we didn't and so now we got to sit on that till Monday night. It's kind of crazy, but end of the day that's all we have, it's all we got. We can't do anything about that until we get the chance to go back out there and prove ourselves, who we really are. We can do that with the Eagles on Monday night, and everything else we're going to put to bed."