Top 10 Quotes: Redskins-Cowboys Game Week

With the team's game week with the Cowboys complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented byGEICO.
10. "I think the biggest thing for me is learning from some of the things I did today. Whether I did some good things or some things I wish I had back. Being able to be coachable and understand what I need to do to help us move the ball. I think we got to run the ball better, I think we struggled to run the ball today. Anytime we can get that going a little bit, that adds an extra dynamic to what we're trying to do. I just think across the board there's things we can clean up."
- Colt McCoy, on learning from his mistakes
9. "Yeah, Colt's always locked in. He does it at practice all the time. Great player, great person, I've always been a big fan of Colt. I'm excited to see what he does, I know we're in good hands. We got good coaches. Just gotta get your body right and get ready for a big game."
- Mason Foster, on feeling a shift as a team
8. "Colt's always ready. Colt is the strongest competitor I think I've ever seen. He's ready to go on any snap, he prepares like he's a starter every single day. I have all the confidence in Colt going out there. As soon as he comes in, it's just the next man up and we're ready to go."
- Chase Roullier, on Colt McCoy
7. "We're not going to win football games if we're not stopping the run. I don't care who you is, that's just facts. If you don't stop the run, you don't find a way to stop the run you're not going to win. Simple as that."
- D.J. Swearinger Sr., on stopping the run
6 ."I mean we're right where we want to be but there's no silver lining in a loss, we lost. Take what you can from it and move on."
- Jonathan Allen, on finding a positive after the loss
Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their 2018 regular season Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
5. "Yeah, I'm sure those guys, and they've done a great job all year of creating turnovers, unfortunately we weren't able to get any today, and sometimes it goes that way. I feel like once we kind of got behind those guys were able to start running the ball, it kind of flipped. Like first game we played the Cowboys we were kind of pounding the ball and running the clock out, this go around they were able to do the same thing."
- Adrian Peterson, on losing the turnover battle
4. "It's all or nothing man, we've all got to lock in. We've had two bad weeks, but at the end of the day we're still tied for first and we've got to go make it happen now. We've got a couple days off to rest and get our bodies right and come out fresh and ready to roll against the Eagles."
- Mason Foster, on moving on from two consecutive losses
3. "I think there's a lot of room for improvement. We did some good things, thought I made some throws here and there that helped us out. But, also can't turn the ball over like that. I think I'm encouraged, I think on a short week like that, obviously you want to win the game and losing overshadows everything. But I'll go back and watch it and try to clean up some of my mistakes that are going to help the team win.
- Colt McCoy, on his performance on Thursday
2. "It was exciting and I wish I could celebrate it more but a loss is a loss and I guess keep the ball, put it up later and move on."
- Trey Quinn, on his frist career touchdown
1. "Would have been great if we won, feel a whole lot better. But we didn't and so now we got to sit on that till Monday night. It's kind of crazy, but end of the day that's all we have, it's all we got. We can't do anything about that until we get the chance to go back out there and prove ourselves, who we really are. We can do that with the Eagles on Monday night, and everything else we're going to put to bed."
- Josh Norman, on shufting his mindset after the game