Training camp notebook | Top updates from Washington's joint practice with Baltimore

-- Much of the focus was on the Commanders' offensive line because of who wasn't on the field. In addition to Laremy Tunsil, who tore his triceps but did attend practice to support his teammates, and Nick Allegretti, Sam Cosmi was dealing with an illness that kept him out of practice. The offense tried out multiple combinations up front, and while there were some positive moments that we can dive into later, the group was not pleased with its overall performance. Brandon Coleman and Josh Conerly spoke on the issue after practice, saying there was plenty to work through between now and the start of the regular season in less than three weeks. The belief is that Allegretti and Cosmi will be healthy soon, but the remaining depth pieces feel that they must improve their level of play to provide support if they are called upon.