Training camp notebook | Top updates from Washington's joint practice with Baltimore

The Washington Commanders travelled to Baltimore to face the Ravens in a key evaluation point before the regular season. Let's break down some of the key updates.
-- Much of the focus was on the Commanders' offensive line because of who wasn't on the field. In addition to Laremy Tunsil, who tore his triceps but did attend practice to support his teammates, and Nick Allegretti, Sam Cosmi was dealing with an illness that kept him out of practice. The offense tried out multiple combinations up front, and while there were some positive moments that we can dive into later, the group was not pleased with its overall performance. Brandon Coleman and Josh Conerly spoke on the issue after practice, saying there was plenty to work through between now and the start of the regular season in less than three weeks. The belief is that Allegretti and Cosmi will be healthy soon, but the remaining depth pieces feel that they must improve their level of play to provide support if they are called upon.
-- With that said, there were some positive moments in pass protection, particularly during one-on-one drills. Brandon Coleman showed good quickness on the edge, winning a rep by forcing a defender to run the length of the pocket. Chris Paul also had a solid showing, getting wins over Broderick Washington Jr. Matt Gulbin has some technical issues to work out, but he did slow up a bull rush from John Jenkins.
-- Meanwhile, Washington's receivers were running their own one-on-one drills against the Ravens defensive backs. It wasn't the same dominant showing they had against the Miami Dolphins, but there were some highlight moments from some of Washington's top pass-catchers. Antonio Williams had a nice rep against Kyle Hamilton, beating the safety at the line of scrimmage and creating some separation. Jaylin Lane won a handful of matchups, including his first against Chandler Rivers. Stefon Diggs is building a stronger chemistry with Jayden Daniels, as the two connected often during one-on-ones and seven-on-seven drills.
-- The running backs and tight ends were working against the linebackers, and it appeared as though they were working on a ball security drill. Kaytron Allen managed to keep his grasp on the ball while working against Roquan Smith but did have a fumble later in the drill. Lawrence Cager had a win over Silas Waters, and Craig Reynolds had nice reps against Ladarius Webb and Dominic DeLuca.
-- The offense's first 11-on-11 drill was one of their best. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt still out, Allen and Robert Henry Jr. got most of the carries. Both players found some room on the inside, and Daniels completed passes to Williams and Chig Okonkwo.
-- While the offense was working against the Ravens' starting defense, Washington's defense had the challenge of facing Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. As expected, it was a much more difficult challenge compared to what the unit saw against the Miami Dolphins, although it's worth pointing out that multiple key starters like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson were not on the field. Two of Washington's interior players -- Charles Omenihu and Javon Kinlaw -- had some positive plays, particularly in the run game. They managed to stall Henry enough so that the rest of the defense could join in on the tackle. It was more challenging to generate pressure in the passing game, although the backups had some success working against Tyler Huntley.
-- There were also some positive moments for rookie linebacker Sonny Styles, who showed good coverage skills in one-on-one drills. On one play, he matched tight end Matt Hibner step-for-step and batted a pass away for an incompletion. Check out the play below.
-- Baltimore's front seven had success generating pressure on Daniels, which meant the quarterback had to choose his checkdown option rather than stretching the field. Daniels completed passes to Diggs, Lane and Colson Yankoff during a team drill later in the day, although there were also moments when Daniels would have been sacked in a game scenario.
-- The day ended with two-minute drills, and the Commanders got the better of the Ravens to close out practice. The Ravens drove into the red zone, but Mike Sainristil made a leaping interception on a pass from Jackson. On offense, the Commanders were backed up facing a fourth down, and the Ravens brought an all-out blitz. The pressure nearly got to Daniels, but the quarterback stood firm in the pocket and delivered a strike downfield to Williams in the end zone.
-- Several players spoke to the media after practice, including rookie Joshua Josephs. He said Wednesday's practice was a good opportunity for the team to get better, and while the day didn't start in their favor, he thought they recovered well. "As a defense," he said, "we were able to throw those final punches." Daniels also spoke to multiple reporters, and the quarterback admitted it "wasn't the best day we could have had," but he added that it was an opportunity to learn. "I think we just overall gotta keep learning and gotta keep growing. You're not winning a Super Bowl right now. You're not playing for a Super Bowl right now. You're playing for the division and stuff like that. The first game matter…and you just try to get better each and every day, build reps over time, and hopefully you're playing your best ball towards the end of the season."