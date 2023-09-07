USAA, Commanders put on entertaining, competitive boot camp for local military

On Day 15 of Commanders training camp, staff from USAA, the official Salute to Service partner of the Washington Commanders, set up a memorable experience for a group of young, local military members.

"This is definitely a unique, great opportunity to give back to the military and just show them how much we appreciate them," said Ronney Wright, one of USAA's military affairs representatives. "When I say 'we,' that's USAA along with the Commanders, because we're partners, and we work together."

Guided by a shared goal of giving back to the military community, the collaborative day of fun made possible by the Commanders and USAA mixed together many different elements of fun, competition and family.

After breakfast and a practice viewing, the special military guests were able to get in a huddle with the Commanders' head coach.