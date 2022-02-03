Wake Up Washington | A new chapter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- The Washington Post breaks down the Washington Commanders' logos and uniforms.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at how Washington found its new name.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about President Joe Biden giving his approval for the Commanders' new name.
-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Washington unveiling its new name as Commanders.
-- ESPN's John Keim provides a deeper look into how Washington decided on its new name.
-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gives his opinions on what Washington has to offer in free agency.
-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brenner highlights the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Check out the Washington Commanders' new home, away and alternate uniforms that were unveiled as part of the organization's rebrand. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)