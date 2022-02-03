News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | A new chapter

Feb 03, 2022 at 10:31 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post breaks down the Washington Commanders' logos and uniforms.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at how Washington found its new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about President Joe Biden giving his approval for the Commanders' new name.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Washington unveiling its new name as Commanders.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides a deeper look into how Washington decided on its new name.

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gives his opinions on what Washington has to offer in free agency.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brenner highlights the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Command More

-- The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders

-- 4 things to know about the Washington Commanders' new uniforms

-- Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

-- Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

-- New name, same service for Commanders Jonathan Allen

-- PHOTOS | Washington Commanders unveil new uniforms

-- Brand Reveal Video

Related Links

PHOTOS | Washington Commanders unveil new uniforms

Check out the Washington Commanders' new home, away and alternate uniforms that were unveiled as part of the organization's rebrand. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

