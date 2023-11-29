Wake Up Washington | A shift in defensive philosophy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Click HERE to purchase tickets for the 2023 campaign.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- London Fletcher named HOF semifinalist for Class of 2024
- Rivera looking to do things differently as defensive play-caller
- Three things to know about interim DBs coach Cristian Garcia
- Commanders relieve Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties
- Statement from Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris
- Five takeaways from Washington's Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys
- Instant analysis | Commanders drop third straight with 45-10 loss to Cowboys
- Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps
- PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 12
- PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 12 pregame
- PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 12 arrivals