Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin preparations for Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have suffered back-to-back losses in the past two weeks, but there is no time to look back on what they could have done to reverse those results. It is time to turn the page, and the Dallas Cowboys are up next on the schedule.
The energy is always high when Washington plays the Cowboys, as they rivalry is one that fans always circle on their calendars when the schedule is first released. For Carson Wentz, who is about to get his first taste of the matchup, the veteran quarterback knows about the intensity that exists between the two teams. However, like the reunion with his former team, he intends to treat the Week 4 game just like all the others.
"It's another game, it's a big one," Wentz said. "In this league, they are all big. Especially coming off a two-game losing streak. We've got to fix it. We've got to fix some things."
The Commanders will face a tough task against the Cowboys, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboys boast the most productive pass rush in the league with 13 sacks, five of which came in the team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have a combined seven sacks, which has helped the unit produce the league's highest adjusted sack rate, according to Football Outsiders.
The performance against the pass rush is one of the issues the Commanders need to fix after allowing nine sacks against the Eagles. Wentz took some of the blame for such a high number, but the quarterback also said that he does not believe the changes they need to make involve anything major.
"I don't think it's anything like 'Oh boy, the sky is falling.' We've just got to execute, stay together, believe in ourselves, and a week of practice will be big for that."
The good news is that there are still 14 games left to be played for Washington to correct its mistakes. A win on Sunday would go a long way to righting the ship ahead of the next three months.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in their first NFC East division matchup of the season. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the list of issues the Commanders need to fix.
- The Washington Time's Jacob Calvin Meyer writes that Dak Prescott will "probably not" play against the Commanders on Sunday.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about how better performances on first down can help the Commanders.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey opens his mailbox to answer questions from Commanders fans.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the Commanders' evolving search for their offensive identity.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives his take on how the Commanders offense can improve.
- The Washington Post's Tramel Raggs writes about Jalen Hurts leaning on his arm to beat the Commanders.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' Week 3 game against the Eagles.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from the Commanders loss to the Eagles.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives his take on the Commanders' performance against the Eagles.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer takes a look at the offensive line's performance in Week 3.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on the Commanders defeat against the Eagles.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Carson Wentz's performance against his former team.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report from the Commanders' Week 3 game.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists three flaws from the Commanders' loss to the Eagles.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Commanders offense holds itself accountable for first half mishaps
- From the booth | Spilled milk can be cleaned up
- 3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 3 loss
- Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps
- Instant Analysis | Commanders offense struggles in 24-8 defeat
- 5 takeaways from Washington's Week 3 loss to Philadelphia
- Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps