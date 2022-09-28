Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin preparations for Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have suffered back-to-back losses in the past two weeks, but there is no time to look back on what they could have done to reverse those results. It is time to turn the page, and the Dallas Cowboys are up next on the schedule.

The energy is always high when Washington plays the Cowboys, as they rivalry is one that fans always circle on their calendars when the schedule is first released. For Carson Wentz, who is about to get his first taste of the matchup, the veteran quarterback knows about the intensity that exists between the two teams. However, like the reunion with his former team, he intends to treat the Week 4 game just like all the others.

"It's another game, it's a big one," Wentz said. "In this league, they are all big. Especially coming off a two-game losing streak. We've got to fix it. We've got to fix some things."

The Commanders will face a tough task against the Cowboys, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboys boast the most productive pass rush in the league with 13 sacks, five of which came in the team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have a combined seven sacks, which has helped the unit produce the league's highest adjusted sack rate, according to Football Outsiders.

The performance against the pass rush is one of the issues the Commanders need to fix after allowing nine sacks against the Eagles. Wentz took some of the blame for such a high number, but the quarterback also said that he does not believe the changes they need to make involve anything major.

"I don't think it's anything like 'Oh boy, the sky is falling.' We've just got to execute, stay together, believe in ourselves, and a week of practice will be big for that."