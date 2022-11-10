Wake Up Washington | Commanders prep for MNF matchup

A division rivalry will find itself on the primetime big stage when the Washington Commanders face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
The undefeated Eagles have continued to improve since first meeting the Commanders in Week 3 at FedExField, as Philly's offense has continued to mold itself around Jalen Hurts' strengths and the defense has established itself as one of the best in the league.
Their "multifactorial skill set," to use Command Center analyst Logan Paulsen's phrasing, makes them particularly dangerous. They can win games with big defensive plays along with a balanced attack on the other side of the ball.
The Commanders are already deep in preparation for all of this. And while the Eagles will be a challenge, Logan Paulsen and London Fletcher have some ideas for what Washington can do to neutralize their threat and perhaps even snap Philly's win streak.
Fletcher stressed the importance of getting back to some of the positive behaviors the Commanders weaponized during the recent three game win streak and making sure Taylor Heinicke stays upright.
"Protect the football and someway somehow figure out a way for us to create some takeaways," Fletcher said in his keys to winning. "We have to…protect the quarterback. We can't allow Taylor to get sacked like Carson [Wentz] did the first time we played the Eagles."
Paulsen feels optimistic about what can happen for Washington if the offense focuses on enhancing its run game and the defense steps up as it has in recent weeks.
"I think a huge variable is getting efficient in the run game. Tweak some of that stuff to put you in a better position so Taylor doesn't have to carry the whole thing," Paulsen said. "Get some plays from your defense and you never know how that football falls."
Though the Commanders will be disappointed with last Sunday's loss against Minnesota, they showed that they can play with the best teams in the league. That will be a huge mental factor heading into Week 10.
- Numbers to know from Washington's Week 9 loss