News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prep for MNF matchup

Nov 10, 2022 at 09:56 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

A division rivalry will find itself on the primetime big stage when the Washington Commanders face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The undefeated Eagles have continued to improve since first meeting the Commanders in Week 3 at FedExField, as Philly's offense has continued to mold itself around Jalen Hurts' strengths and the defense has established itself as one of the best in the league.

Their "multifactorial skill set," to use Command Center analyst Logan Paulsen's phrasing, makes them particularly dangerous. They can win games with big defensive plays along with a balanced attack on the other side of the ball.

The Commanders are already deep in preparation for all of this. And while the Eagles will be a challenge, Logan Paulsen and London Fletcher have some ideas for what Washington can do to neutralize their threat and perhaps even snap Philly's win streak.

Fletcher stressed the importance of getting back to some of the positive behaviors the Commanders weaponized during the recent three game win streak and making sure Taylor Heinicke stays upright.

"Protect the football and someway somehow figure out a way for us to create some takeaways," Fletcher said in his keys to winning. "We have to…protect the quarterback. We can't allow Taylor to get sacked like Carson [Wentz] did the first time we played the Eagles."

Paulsen feels optimistic about what can happen for Washington if the offense focuses on enhancing its run game and the defense steps up as it has in recent weeks.

"I think a huge variable is getting efficient in the run game. Tweak some of that stuff to put you in a better position so Taylor doesn't have to carry the whole thing," Paulsen said. "Get some plays from your defense and you never know how that football falls."

Though the Commanders will be disappointed with last Sunday's loss against Minnesota, they showed that they can play with the best teams in the league. That will be a huge mental factor heading into Week 10.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera pleased with Benjamin St-Juste's progress

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dax Milne looks back on first NFL touchdown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Week 9 reflections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera named Commanders' Salute to Service award nominee

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kevin O'Connell is impressed with Terry McLaurin's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera reflects on late mother Delores

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Commanders' resiliency, looks forward to next test

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke continues to be a playmaker when it matters

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the wild Week 8 win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis continues to rise to challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for challenge of stopping Jonathan Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Advertising