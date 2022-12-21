Wake Up Washington | Heinicke respects Brock Purdy's journey

It might sound hyperbolic, but Brock Purdy could be the best quarterback to taken with the last pick of the NFL draft in league history.
Purdy, who was the "Mr. Irrelevant" pick by the Sn Francisco 49ers in April, was first thrust into action when Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field against the Miami Dolphins. The expectations were low for the former Iowa State signal-caller, but he managed to keep one of the best teams in the NFL afloat and taken down Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks.
Taylor Heinicke will certainly not be rooting for Purdy this weekend, but he has been a fan of the fellow quarterback's story over the past month.
"The guy was Mr. Irrelevant," Heinicke said. "He's a shorter quarterback. A lot of guys didn't give him the chance being drafted the last pick of the draft. I kind of feel that similarity towards him. He's doing a great job, man."
While Heinicke's story is a little different -- he went undrafted in 2015 before being picked up by the Minnesota Vikings -- there are some common threads between him and Purdy. Both players were elevated to starter after a veteran was injured, and both played much better than expected in their first starts. And with help from their play, both of their teams have gone on runs to get in good position for the rest of the season.
What's more, Heinicke likes what he has seen from Purdy's quarterback play.
"You watch the film, he knows what he's doing. He throws a nice tight spiral. He's moving that offense well. Our defense got a tough task on their hands. Hopefully he can take a week off and not play as well."
The task of stopping Purdy will be laid upon the Commanders' defense, which will be the best that Purdy will have seen up to this point in his career. Jack Del Rio normally fares well against young quarterbacks, so it will be a tough task for Purdy to overcome.
