Wake Up Washington | Reactions from Sam Howell being named Washington's starter

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' decision to start Sam Howell.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer writes about five things to know about Sam Howell.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders using the season finale as a chance to evaluate Sam Howell.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders being shaken up by Damar Hamlin's collapse.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd provides some insight on Sam Howell.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the Commanders preparing for the future by evaluating Sam Howell.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Damar Hamlin's traumatic injury on Monday Night Football.
- ESPN's John Keim reports on the latest news surrounding Washington's quarterback situation.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides the latest news on Washington's quarterback situation.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at the top offensive PFF grades for the Commanders in Week 17.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Tramel Raggs write about Washington's Week 17 loss to the Browns.
- The Washington Post's Candace Buckner gives her perspective on the decision to start Carson Wentz.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' loss to the Browns.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Commanders offer their support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin
- Sam Howell named Commanders starting quarterback for season finale
- From the booth | Sonny's legacy
- The Players' Post | Charles Leno Jr.
- 5 takeaways from Washingtons' Week 17 loss to Cleveland
- Instant Analysis | Commanders drop third straight with loss to Cleveland