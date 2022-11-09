News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Rivera pleased with Benjamin St-Juste's progress

Nov 09, 2022 at 10:36 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW110922

The Washington Commanders had a plan for how they planned to contain Justin Jefferson, and it involved getting Benjamin St-Juste matched up against the star wideout as much as possible.

And of course, Jefferson had his moments, but for the most part, Rivera was pleased with the way St-Juste battled throughout the game.

"I thought he fought and battled his butt off and did the best he could and the truth of matter is we feel pretty comfortable and pretty good about him," head coach Ron Rivera said of St-Juste.

It should not come as a surprise that Rivera views Jefferson as a special player. He is second in the league with 867 yards, and he had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. Those numbers look like a phenomenal day for the former LSU Tiger, but take a closer look, and they tell a different story.

A chunk of Jefferson's production came during the Vikings' opening drive. Minnesota was able to move down the field so effectively because Jeffers got so open; he accounted for 48 of the team's 78 yards on four catches. From that point, Jefferson only made three catches, and most of his production came off a 47-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Other than that, St-Juste did an admirable job of taking away Jefferson as an option. He deflected a pass in the second quarter that turned into an interception for Danny Johnson, and had it not been for a pass interference call, he would have had a pick six on a pass targeting Jefferson.

"We felt pretty good about Benjamin's opportunities and he made a couple of plays that helped us," Rivera said.

This week, St-Juste will have another tough challenge facing Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. Brown has more size and can be more physical than Jefferson, but if St-Juste continues to play at a high level, he should be up to the task.

