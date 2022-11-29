News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' with each game

Nov 29, 2022 at 08:15 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW112922

Brian Robinson Jr. was given the game ball in the locker room following the Falcons win in which he amassed 125 yards. Head coach Ron Rivera called his performance "outstanding," and it marked another important step in Robinson's unique rookie season.

"So much hard work's been put in just preparing for that. You know I've had to kind of be patient since I've been back, working, just trying to have one of those types of games," Robinson said in a one-on-on with Julie Donaldson the day after his Week 12 outing.

Robinson has established himself as one of the Commanders most consistent and effective offensive weapons since making his debut against the Titans in early October. With each practice and each game, the running backs feels as if he is getting himself "better physically but mentally too."

"It's all starting to come back together…I lost a lot where I was, and still trying to progress sin this league with all this talent, it's a lot of work," Robinson said. "I'm insecure sometimes thinking I'm not going to live up to my name, but I'm just trying to stick to what I believe, and I believe I'm gonna be alright."

Numbers do not lie, and they show that Robinson has been more than alright for the Commanders in the eight game he has played this season as he has recorded 467 yards and three touchdowns. Against the Falcons, the rookie tallied another exciting season "first" as he scored his first receiving touchdown as a pro.

"It was another good opportunity for me…I've always been confident in my pass catching abilities. Been confident in my hands, my ability to run after the catch," Robinson said. "I think it'll be exciting to add that part to my game at this level."

With how he and the team as a whole has been coming together to pull out wins, Robinson sees no reason why the Commanders cannot be playing late mid- to late January.

"We've just got to stick to the script and do the thing that we've been doing to win as far as preparation," Robinson said. "We gotta keep preparing like we're going to go win football games. I think as long as everybody keeps that same focus up, we can step on the field with anybody and compete."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the dramatic win over Atlanta

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson looking to get back in rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Determining Chase Young's potential impact

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Chase Young fits in with the Commanders' D-Line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera has "little bit of fun" with Heinicke's post-win tradition

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A case of the Victory Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis wearing the green dot against Eagles is "huge" step in leadership, development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson 'led the charge' establishing Commanders' physical mentality vs. Eagles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Slye points to trust, respect in special teams unit success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera wants Commanders to turn all their focus to next opponent

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Down go the Eagles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Advertising