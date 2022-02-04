News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | The weapons in the Commanders' arsenal

Feb 04, 2022 at 12:02 PM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post breaks down the Washington Commanders' logos and uniforms.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at how Washington found its new name.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on the quarterbacks playing in the Senior Bowl.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at Jason Wright's comments on a new venue.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about President Joe Biden giving his approval for the Commanders' new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Ron Rivera's opinions on the Commanders' new name.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Washington unveiling its new name as Commanders.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides a deeper look into how Washington decided on its new name.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener asks what is the Commanders' biggest weapon.

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gives his opinions on what Washington has to offer in free agency.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brenner highlights the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- The Athletic's Greg Auman writes about a special victory for running backs coach Jennifer King.

