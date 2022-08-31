Wake Up Washington | Tough decisions made as initial 53-man roster is selected

Ron Rivera and the rest of the Washington Commanders coaching staff cut the team's 80-man roster down to 53 on Tuesday, making some difficult decisions among a number of position groups that featured tough battles throughout camp.
One of those "not easy" groups, according to Rivera, was the cornerbacks. The head coach was pleased with how rookie Christian Holmes rose to the occasion and fought his way onto the roster.
"Right away when you get the late-round picks, a lot of the time you try and slide them by and get them on practice squad. He had a really strong camp, he really did," Rivera said. "He did a lot of good things and showed his worth very quickly. I think he is a guy that I'm not going to necessarily say surprised, but a guy that worked, to answer the question. He did work himself on to the roster."
Special teams offered a chance for fringe guys to show their overall value, and defensive end Shaka Toney seized his opportunity when called upon. Rivera praised Toney's "really strong finish" to camp.
"He really did some good things working on special teams. Still has a ways to go and some things to learn, but just his effort overall was really terrific," Rivera said. "It was exciting to watch him really progress and step up."
Another key contributor on special teams who Rivera lauded for his camp performance was Milo Eifler. On defense, the second-year linebacker also demonstrated his abilities to make big plays in space.
"His speed really stood out amongst the linebackers. He runs well. He runs like Jamin [Davis]. He runs like Cole [Holcomb]," Rivera said. "I think Milo just earned that spot."
One of the most feel-good stories of the initial 53-man roster is that of Jeremy Reaves. Wednesday marked the first time the 2018 undrafted free agent made the initial 53-man roster out of camp. Reaves lost his mom last season and has stated how she is his "why" for playing football.
"We were sitting down, and all of these coaches felt that this guy came, played, did the things that he needed to do, showed us what he is capable of," Rivera said. "He is a guy that earned his spot. I'm very proud of him."
And while many fates are sealed at the end of this emotional day, there is still a few days for adjustments to be made.
"We have time. That's all I'll say," Rivera said. "We have some things that we have to work through as far as I talked about. Just getting the evaluations."
The Washington Commanders have released their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Here are all the players who made the cut. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
