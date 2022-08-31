News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Tough decisions made as initial 53-man roster is selected

Aug 31, 2022 at 09:38 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW083122

Ron Rivera and the rest of the Washington Commanders coaching staff cut the team's 80-man roster down to 53 on Tuesday, making some difficult decisions among a number of position groups that featured tough battles throughout camp.

One of those "not easy" groups, according to Rivera, was the cornerbacks. The head coach was pleased with how rookie Christian Holmes rose to the occasion and fought his way onto the roster.

"Right away when you get the late-round picks, a lot of the time you try and slide them by and get them on practice squad. He had a really strong camp, he really did," Rivera said. "He did a lot of good things and showed his worth very quickly. I think he is a guy that I'm not going to necessarily say surprised, but a guy that worked, to answer the question. He did work himself on to the roster."

Special teams offered a chance for fringe guys to show their overall value, and defensive end Shaka Toney seized his opportunity when called upon. Rivera praised Toney's "really strong finish" to camp.

"He really did some good things working on special teams. Still has a ways to go and some things to learn, but just his effort overall was really terrific," Rivera said. "It was exciting to watch him really progress and step up."

Another key contributor on special teams who Rivera lauded for his camp performance was Milo Eifler. On defense, the second-year linebacker also demonstrated his abilities to make big plays in space.

"His speed really stood out amongst the linebackers. He runs well. He runs like Jamin [Davis]. He runs like Cole [Holcomb]," Rivera said. "I think Milo just earned that spot."

One of the most feel-good stories of the initial 53-man roster is that of Jeremy Reaves. Wednesday marked the first time the 2018 undrafted free agent made the initial 53-man roster out of camp. Reaves lost his mom last season and has stated how she is his "why" for playing football.

"We were sitting down, and all of these coaches felt that this guy came, played, did the things that he needed to do, showed us what he is capable of," Rivera said. "He is a guy that earned his spot. I'm very proud of him."

And while many fates are sealed at the end of this emotional day, there is still a few days for adjustments to be made.

"We have time. That's all I'll say," Rivera said. "We have some things that we have to work through as far as I talked about. Just getting the evaluations."

PHOTOS | Commanders release initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders have released their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Here are all the players who made the cut. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

WR Jahan Dotson
1 / 53

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Dyami Brown
2 / 53

WR Dyami Brown

CB William Jackson
3 / 53

CB William Jackson

Kourtney Carroll
QB Taylor Heinicke
4 / 53

QB Taylor Heinicke

P Tress Way
5 / 53

P Tress Way

K Joey Slye
6 / 53

K Joey Slye

RB Brian Robinson Jr.
7 / 53

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

WR Curtis Samuel
8 / 53

WR Curtis Samuel

Kourtney Carroll
QB Carson Wentz
9 / 53

QB Carson Wentz

QB Sam Howell
10 / 53

QB Sam Howell

WR Dax Milne
11 / 53

WR Dax Milne

Kourtney Carroll
WR Terry McLaurin
12 / 53

WR Terry McLaurin

S Bobby McCain
13 / 53

S Bobby McCain

Kourtney Carroll
S Darrick Forrest
14 / 53

S Darrick Forrest

Joseph Noyes
RB J.D. McKissic
15 / 53

RB J.D. McKissic

Joseph Noyes
RB Antonio Gibson
16 / 53

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Benjamin St-Juste
17 / 53

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Kourtney Carroll
CB Kendall Fuller
18 / 53

CB Kendall Fuller

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.06.53 PM
19 / 53
CB Christian Holmes
20 / 53

CB Christian Holmes

S Percy Butler
21 / 53

S Percy Butler

Joseph Noyes
S Jeremy Reaves
22 / 53

S Jeremy Reaves

RB Jonathan Williams
23 / 53

RB Jonathan Williams

LB De'Jon Harris
24 / 53

LB De'Jon Harris

TE Curtis Hodges
25 / 53

TE Curtis Hodges

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.13.27 PM
26 / 53
LB David Mayo
27 / 53

LB David Mayo

LB Jamin Davis
28 / 53

LB Jamin Davis

G Trai Turner
29 / 53

G Trai Turner

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
LS Camaron Cheeseman
30 / 53

LS Camaron Cheeseman

Emilee Fails
LB Cole Holcomb
31 / 53

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Shaka Toney
32 / 53

DE Shaka Toney

G Andrew Norwell
33 / 53

G Andrew Norwell

C/G Wes Schweitzer
34 / 53

C/G Wes Schweitzer

Kourtney Carroll
T Charles Leno
35 / 53

T Charles Leno

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.22.24 PM
36 / 53
G Chris Paul
37 / 53

G Chris Paul

T Sam Cosmi
38 / 53

T Sam Cosmi

Joseph Noyes
G Saahdiq Charles
39 / 53

G Saahdiq Charles

T Cornelius Lucas
40 / 53

T Cornelius Lucas

TE Logan Thomas
41 / 53

TE Logan Thomas

Kourtney Carroll
TE Cole Turner
42 / 53

TE Cole Turner

Emilee Fails
TE John Bates
43 / 53

TE John Bates

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
TE Armani Rogers
44 / 53

TE Armani Rogers

WR Cam Sims
45 / 53

WR Cam Sims

Emilee Fails
DE Montez Sweat
46 / 53

DE Montez Sweat

DT Daniel Wise
47 / 53

DT Daniel Wise

DT Jonathan Allen
48 / 53

DT Jonathan Allen

DT Daron Payne
49 / 53

DT Daron Payne

Joseph Noyes
DE Casey Toohill
50 / 53

DE Casey Toohill

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DE James Smith-Williams
51 / 53

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Efe Obada
52 / 53

DE Efe Obada

Joseph Noyes
DT Phidarian Mathis
53 / 53

DT Phidarian Mathis

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for final roster cuts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Preseason finale set to be big opportunity for depth players

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera wants to see Sam Howell take advantage of extra snaps in preseason finale

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Football was therapeutic for Jeremy Reaves after the loss of his mom last season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera congratulates Sonny Jurgensen on jersey retirement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Darrick Forrest shows he can be regular contributor in Commanders defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson flashes as a pass-catcher, kickoff returner

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason rock climbing workouts have helped Wes Schweitzer's strength, versatility

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chiefs will give Commanders valuable challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain praises strides made in secondary during camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | OC Scott Turner will switch from the booth to the sideline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Advertising