Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

On the surface, it looks like the Commanders have plenty of wide receivers. It does have some questions to answer at the position, though; Cam Sims, DeAndre Carter and Adam Humphries are all slated to be free agents.

Depending on how the Commanders plan to address those players, they could add another young receiver with Memphis' Calvin Austin III.

Austin is one of the shorter receivers playing in the Senior Bowl this weekend, so the instant reaction is that he'll be a slot player in the NFL. That may be true, but there is much more to his skillset than that. He has the speed to stretch the field; his hands are exceptional; and he runs a variety of crisp routes.

Those traits have allowed Austin to fill up the stat sheets over the past two seasons, as he finished his college career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 19 touchdowns.

There's a good chance Austin is Day 2 or 3 prospect, but the Commanders have done a good job of finding gems late in the draft.

The quarterbacks

Head coach Ron Rivera has said that Washington will look at every option when it comes to finding an answer at the quarterback position. That includes looking at the players available in the draft, and there will be six players lining up under center on Saturday: