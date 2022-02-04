News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

Feb 04, 2022 at 04:40 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

AP_22034129493967
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team linebacker Darrian Beavers of Cincinnati runs through drills during practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders' staff is diving into its preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, and one of its first opportunities to evaluate prospects is coming up soon.

The 2022 Reese's Senior is set to take place this weekend on Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Several of college football's top prospects have been practicing all week in preparation for the all-star game, and there's a good chance a few of them will be wearing the Burgundy & Gold in a few months. Nearly half (44%) of Washington' draft picks over the past two seasons have played in the Senior Bowl.

So, here's a look at players for Washington fans to watch this weekend.

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

AP_22034129493967
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Commanders have four linebackers set to his free agency in March: Jon Bostic, Jared Norris, Jordan Kunaszyk and Jalen Jelks. Most of these players are reserves (Jelks was on Injured Reserve for the season), but Bostic is an experienced veteran with 35 stars with the team.

If the Commanders want to bolster the position through the draft, Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers could be an option.

There's a lot to like about Beavers, who was a Dick Butkus Award finalist in addition to being a First Team All-AAC selection in 2021. He was second on Bearcats' squad with 91 tackles (he also had 9.5 tackles for a loss). He played wide receiver and safety in high school, but he gained 100 pounds since switching to linebacker and now has a 6-foot-5, 255-pound frame.

That size has not hindered his ability in pass coverage, either. He has three interceptions since transferring from UConn, and he knows when to break on passes from his experience at wide receiver. What's more, he has experience playing at all three linebacker positions.

Beavers is currently projected to be a second-round pick, but a strong performance on Saturday could improve his stock.

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Related Links

AP_22035698684911
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

If the Commanders are looking for a cornerback who excels in press man coverage, Auburn's Roger McCreary is a solid candidate.

There was no one better in the SEC when it came to breaking up passes, and that's not a hyperbole. He led the conference with 14 pass breakups, and he has 38 over the course of his career. He lettered in track in high school, and that background shines through with exceptional closing speed when covering receivers. He also has 130 tackles since taking on an increased role for the Tigers.

McCreary's attacking style would fit in well as part of the Commanders' secondary.

Luke Goedeke, T, Central Michigan

AP_19280465881016
Al Goldis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Commanders' offensive line is mostly set at the top, especially at tackle with Charles Leno Jr. and Sam Cosmi as bookends for the group. However, Rivera does like to have a deep offensive line, so it's a realistic expectation for him to add some depth.

That's where Central Michigan's Luke Goedeke comes into the picture.

The biggest knock against Goedeke is that he has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL offensive tackle, but he makes up for that with impressive technique and footwork. After missing the 2020 season with injury, he started in 10 games for the Chippewas and was a First Team All-MAC selection.

While he does a good job in run blocking, pass protection is one of his biggest strengths. This is where his technique helps him win matchups. He keeps his back flat, his elbows tight and locks onto defenders.

His build might make him better suited as a guard in the NFL, but he has experience playing inside as well, which could help him develop into a reliable backup early in his career.

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

AP_20299226847496
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

On the surface, it looks like the Commanders have plenty of wide receivers. It does have some questions to answer at the position, though; Cam Sims, DeAndre Carter and Adam Humphries are all slated to be free agents.

Depending on how the Commanders plan to address those players, they could add another young receiver with Memphis' Calvin Austin III.

Austin is one of the shorter receivers playing in the Senior Bowl this weekend, so the instant reaction is that he'll be a slot player in the NFL. That may be true, but there is much more to his skillset than that. He has the speed to stretch the field; his hands are exceptional; and he runs a variety of crisp routes.

Those traits have allowed Austin to fill up the stat sheets over the past two seasons, as he finished his college career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 19 touchdowns.

There's a good chance Austin is Day 2 or 3 prospect, but the Commanders have done a good job of finding gems late in the draft.

The quarterbacks

Head coach Ron Rivera has said that Washington will look at every option when it comes to finding an answer at the quarterback position. That includes looking at the players available in the draft, and there will be six players lining up under center on Saturday:

  • Kenny Pickett, Pittsburg (4,319 yards, 42 TDs, 7 INTs)
  • Malik Willis, Liberty (2,857 yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs)
  • Sam Howell, North Carolina (3,056 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INTs)
  • Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (3,334 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs)
  • Carson Strong, Nevada (4,186 yards, 36 TDs, 8 INTs)
  • Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky (5,967 yards, 62 TDs, 11 INTs)

Related Content

news

Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

Head coach Ron Rivera sees the Commanders as an opportunity to move forward.
news

Wake Up Washington | The weapons in the Commanders' arsenal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new chapter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | It's almost time

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Strong self-belief and support from her circle propel Jennifer King to new levels of success

Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King discusses her coaching journey in the wake of her East-West Shrine Bowl selection and the release of a new TV series about women in the NFL.
news

Washington 2022 position breakdown | Cornerback

Kendall Fuller had another solid season with Washington, as he finished with the fourth-highest overall grade among cornerbacks.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Senior Bowl

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Washington 2022 position breakdown | Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin was a star once again, and with Curtis Samuel out for most of the year, Washington's other options stepped up and filled serviceable roles.
news

Wake Up Washington | 5 days to 2.2.22

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Gary Clark made a promise that fueled him to Super Bowl glory

Clark, who won two Super Bowls with the Burgundy & Gold, made a promise to never be the reason Washington lost a game after a dropped pass in an NFC Championship game.
news

Washington 2022 position breakdown | safety

Bobby McCain led the team with four tackles, Landon Collins finished third in tackles, while Kam Curl continued to improve as an all-around safety.
Advertising