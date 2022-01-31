Washington 2022 position breakdown | Cornerback

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Over the past two weeks, washingtonfootball.com has been breaking down every position group and laying out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. Here are the position groups covered so far:

Next up are the cornerbacks:

On the roster

Like the safety position, there were pain points throughout the season for Washington's cornerbacks. A secondary that finished second in passing yards allowed in 2020 wrapped up the 2021 season 29th with 255 yards allowed through the air per game.

And like several other positions, there are several factors that went into that. Injuries, COVID-19 protocols and new additions to the group prevented things from clicking at various points of the season. However, there were flashes that showed its potential.

That starts with Kendall Fuller, who finished with Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest overall grade (81.5) among corners. He also posted with the ninth-highest cover grade (78.7), and that was propped up by his 16 pass breakups, which was tied for sixth-most in the league. It was also one of Fuller's most successful seasons as a tackler. He finished with 77 stops, which was tied for ninth among all cornerbacks, and he had the second-best run defense grade for his position.