Washington 2022 position breakdown | Wide receiver

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Over the next two weeks, washingtonfootball.com will break down every position group and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. Here are the position groups covered so far:

Next up are the wide receivers:

On the roster

There were few constants on Washington's offense with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak forcing players in and out of the lineup all year. It shouldn't be shocking that Terry McLaurin was once again one of the pillars that propped up the unit.

McLaurin finished the 2021 season surpassing the 1,000-yard mark yet again, becoming the first Washington player to accomplish the feat in nearly three decades. He set a goal for himself to make improvements as a contested catcher, and he ended up being the best in the league. And despite playing with three quarterbacks, he was reliable as ever.