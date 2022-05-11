2022 Division breakdown | NFC North

The 2022 schedule release is just days away from being revealed, but many are already trying to dissect each opponent.

For the Commanders, who finished the 2021 season 7-10, there should be an opportunity to improve in the third season of Ron Rivera’s tenure. Thanks to matching up against teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, the Commanders are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the easiest strength of schedule.

In anticipation for the 2022 schedule release, which is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. Here are the divisions we've broken down so far:

Next up is the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers

2021 record: 13-4

There's no doubt that the Packers are among the best teams in the conference; having Aaron Rodgers tends to do that. However, the Packers' offense is going to look drastically different in 2022.

The Packers made waves earlier this year by trading Davante Adams -- regarded by many as the best receiver in the NFL -- to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a haul that included a first- and second-round pick. They did mitigate the loss by signing Sammy Watkins prior to the draft, but it will be difficult to replace Adams' playmaking ability, as he's recorded at least 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons.

The Packers have been focused on building up their defense this offseason, and they achieved that in the first two rounds of the draft by taking Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia. Wyatt provides the Packers with a dominant run-stuffer, while Walker, who recorded six sacks in 2021, should give them a pass-rusher to bump up the 39 sacks they recorded last season.