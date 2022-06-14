Buy or sell | Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss weigh in on Washington's 2022 season

The opinions expressed in this article do not represent those of the team.

The speculation is bubbling as Washington inches towards kicking off the 2022 season. With just under 90 days until the team takes the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bram Weinstein, Logan Paulsen and Santa Moss analyze some of the beliefs surrounding the Washington Commander in a game of "Buy or Sell."

Carson Wentz's success in Washington

From his performances at OTAs to interactions with teammates on the golf course, Carson Wentz has offered exciting glimpses of his talent and leadership qualities since arriving in Washington. Laying that foundation is going to be key heading into a season with big expectations around the quarterback. The blockbuster nature of Wentz's move has many arguing that this season cannot be considered a successful one for him unless the team is playing well into January. Logan Paulsen buys that idea.

"With all the pieces they've added, all the offseason additions, all the free agency moves, [playoffs] kind feels like where [the team] needs to be," Paulsen argues. "Especially after last year and the year before that."

While Santana Moss agrees that Wentz needs to be the best version of himself this season and has a lot of responsibility when it comes to putting the team in the right positions, he thinks that more focus should be put on the idea of the team as a unit.

"It's a collective effort," Moss says. "We can score a thousand points, but if the defense isn't stopping anybody, we're in a shootout every game."