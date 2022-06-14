Wake Up Washington | Sights & sounds from Commanders media day

The Washington Commanders are back on the field for mandatory minicamp, but before that, there was another event they had to go through: media day.
Players spent Monday morning moving from one station to the next at the team facility to take photos and participate in videos for the league and the Commanders' social media team, all while wearing the team's new all burgundy uniforms for the first time.
Here's a look at how the day went for the team:
"Just getting comfortable with myself playing and knowing what I'm capable of. Of course, knowing the playbook and stuff like that is a big factor in that as well, so just going out and playing my own game and not worrying about what anybody's got to say about it." - LB Jamin Davis on where he's grown the most this offseason
"I love [the uniforms]. I love the new stitch on the jerseys and I think they look fresh. Having a new jersey definitely gives you a fresh mindset going forward. - LS Camaron Cheeseman on the Commanders' new uniforms
"[Charles Leno] is an All-Pro guy all around. He brings it every day, and it just feels great playing next to him." - G Andrew Norwell on Charles Leno
"Honestly, a huge pool of talent. Everyone is just coming in here willing to learn and trying to take that next step. Just exciting to be a part of it." - DE Efe Obada on getting to work with Washington's defensive line
