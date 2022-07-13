Top 5 offensive lines Washington will face in 2022

Yes, there are plenty of weapons on the Browns' offense, but the skill positions aren't the only ones that are brimming with talent.

Like the rest of the team, the Browns' offensive line flashed but was inconsistent in 2021. They showed they were capable of paving the way for some dominant rushing performances (the Browns had at least 150 rushing yards in five straight game); they also had moments where they struggled, like when the Browns rushed for just 40 yards in a 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Much of that had to do with health. Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin were in and out of the lineup, although Conklin still finished with the 20th-best overall grade from PFF for tackles (78.8).