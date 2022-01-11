Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

That connection with this home away from home and the Washington Football family has only deepened with time. Erikka became a FAN ambassador, a role she commits hours of time for despite not living locally and being a new mom. She's brought together members of this community and rallied team support online.

Despite the ups and downs of wins and losses, of trades and name announcements, Erikka has found a sense of stability in this team and this fandom. Never was that stability – the fact that Washington football will be there to provide a sense of connection and a much-needed distraction – more important and more powerful than during the grief and trauma of Erikka's 2020 miscarriage and the pandemic.

"I had a difficult time grieving, and it [her fandom] helped me to focus my energy into other areas of my life," Resendiz said. "I used this team to help me look forward to better days."

Better days full of new memories, like this past Sunday – her daughter Kerrigan's first game at FedExField and a time for her family to come together, despite their football differences.

"It feels so nice to have her [Kerrigan] here and it's so special getting to share this with our family and have these two worlds come together," Erikka said.

Once the ceremony ended on Sunday, a group of green, wearing Ryan Kerrigan jerseys, gifted to them by Erikka and Josh at Christmas, assembled at the stadium entrance. At the center, stood Erikka -- the glue, the rivalry alleviator, the proud Burgundy & Gold fan.