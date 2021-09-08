Washington Football Team Announces Captains For 2021 Season

Thomas had a breakout season as Washington's No. 1 tight end last season with 670 yards and six touchdowns. He's taken on a mentor role over the past several months with rookies Sammis Reyes and John Bates at his position. Thomas also signed an extension prior to training camp, and Rivera wanted to show the rest of the team that exemplary performances will be rewarded.

"These are guys that we believe fit us going into the future," Rivera said. "They give us some stability. I think it shows the other players that we most certainly are working to try and keep our own and that's how you build a team if you're able to sign those guys, keep those guys around."