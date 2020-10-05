"Washington-Ravens Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 31-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 31-17, at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington lost the coin toss and the Ravens deferred. It is the third time this season that the opposing team has won the coin toss and deferred, Washington is 1-2 in those contests.
- Washington converted 24 first downs in the contest, the most since Week 16 of last season.
- Washington converted 17 first downs through the air, the most since Week 3 of last season.
- Washington notched 343 total net yards, the highest mark of the season and the most since Week 16 of last season.
- Washington only committed two penalties. It marks only the third time in three seasons that Washington committed two or less penalties in a single-game.
- Washington registered one sack on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Dating back to last season, Washington has recorded at least one sack in 16-consecutive games.
- This was only the seventh contest between Washington and Baltimore in the regular season in NFL history. With today's contest, Baltimore now leads the all-time series, 4-3.
- Washington converted a fourth down for the fourth-consecutive game. It is the first time since 2012 that the team has converted a fourth down in four-consecutive games in a single-season.
- Washington converted a fourth down in four-consecutive games to start a season for the first time since 2009.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. finished the contest with career-highs in completions (32), attempts (45) and passing yards (314). He finished with a passer rating of 90.4, which is the third-highest in his career.
- Haskins Jr. rushed for his first career touchdown.
- Haskins Jr. threw for 300-plus passing yards for the first time in his career and it marked the first time that a Washington QB threw for 300-plus passing yards since Case Keenum in Week 3 of last season.
- Haskins Jr. is the first Washington QB since Kirk Cousins (11/12/17 vs. MIN) to pass for 300-plus yards and rush for a touchdown.
- Running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and one rushing touchdown. He also hauled in four receptions for 82 yards.
- Gibson became the first Washington rookie to rush for a touchdown in three-consecutive contests since Alfred Morris accomplished the feat in Weeks 15-17 of the 2012 season.
- Gibson became the first Washington running back to rush for a touchdown in three-consecutive contests since Adrian Peterson accomplished the feat in Weeks 14-16 of last season.
- Gibson recorded the most receiving yards by a running back in a single-game since Chris Thompson recorded 92 receiving yards against Indianapolis in Week 2 of the 2018 season.
- Gibson's three touchdowns are third-most by a Washington rookie through the first four games of a players career and the most since Robert Griffin III (4) and Alfred Morris (4) in 2012.
- Gibson's 20.5 receiving average is the eighth-highest mark (min. 4 receptions) for a Washington running back in franchise history.
- Gibson became the second Washington rookie to record 80-plus yards receiving and 45-plus yards rushing in a single-game since 2000 and the first since 2015 (Matt Jones).
- Gibson's 40-yard reception was tied for the 18th longest by a running back in franchise history. It was the fifth-longest by a rookie running back in franchise history.
- Gibson's 40-yard reception was the longest by a running back since Derrius Guice's 45-yard touchdown reception against the New York Jets last season.
- Running back J.D. McKissic finished the contest with six rushing yards on two carries and hauled in seven receptions for 40 yards.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded a career-high 10 receptions for 118 yards (11.8 avg.).
- McLaurin has registered 1,306 receiving yards through his first 18 career games. He is one-of-five active wide receivers to tally 1,300-plus receiving yards through a players first 18 career games, joining Odell Beckham Jr. (1,794), A.J. Green (1,368), Michael Thomas (1,358) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (1,333).
- McLaurin has the most receptions through a players first 18 games in franchise history.
- McLaurin recorded his fifth 100-plus receiving yard game.
- McLaurin is the first receiver to have two 100-plus receiving games through the first four contests in a season since Santana Moss in 2008.
- McLaurin is the first Washington player since Maurice Harris (11/4/18 at ATL) to record 10-plus receptions in a single-game.
- Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman started and caught four receptions for 29 yards.
- Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright finished the game with four receptions for 20 yards and one rush for nine yards.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne started and registered five tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit.
- Defensive tackle Tim Settle notched two tackles (one solo), including one for a loss and had his first sack of the season. It was the third career sack for Settle.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic started and finished with a game-high 14 tackles (six solo).
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller played in his first home game of the 2020 season and had two interceptions and two passes defensed.
- Fuller is the first player to intercept two passes in a single game for Washington since CB Fabian Moreau (11/24/19 vs. DET).
- Fuller is the first player to intercept Ravens QB Lamar Jackson this season.
- Safety Landon Collins started and finished the game with eight tackles (four solo).
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Punter Tress Way had five punts for 229 yards (45.8 avg.) and pinned two of them inside the 20-yard line.
- Way's net average of 40.2 was his highest of the season.
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 1-of-2 field goals.