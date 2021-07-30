Washington Salute & GEICO Military Team Up to Hosting Military Appreciation Day at Training Camp in Richmond

An expected hot-and-humid day, the military group was eventually brought into their VIP tent for beverages and remarks from the Washington Football Team president, Jason Wright, and co-owner co-CEO Tanya Snyder. "I applaud you all – I know you hear it at agnosia…as the world returns to normalcy after this pandemic, you are the ones who keep us in a normal state all the time" said Wright in opening remarks. The duo connected with the military members, discussed their personal connections and the organizations long history of support of local installations, and their intent to grow their support parallel to the team's intended philanthropic growth in coming seasons.