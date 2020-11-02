Washington Salute Kicks Off Final Week of 2020 Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military Distributing on Fort Eustis

On Monday, November 2nd, Washington Salute kicked off their final week of the 2020 Touching Base Tour presented by GEICO Military with USO Hampton Roads & Central Virginia at the Fort Eustis USO Center. Fort Eustis serves a variety of purposes including an Army training facility for artillery and artillery observation, a prison for prohibition law offenders, and a work camp for the Works Progress Administration. Over 125 soldiers turned out in the opening of Center for the first time since March! Soldiers were ecstatic to be back and that Buffalo Wild Wings would be their lunch option for the day!