Washington Salute & USAA Honor honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin in Second Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the second preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin of the United States Coast Guard in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees