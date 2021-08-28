 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin in Second Salute to Service Moment of 2021

Aug 28, 2021 at 09:15 AM
1EF03780
Emilee Fails

In the second preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin of the United States Coast Guard in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.

Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin for their service!

Meet Today's Honorees

Seaman Jonathan Linan & Seaman Nicholas Riedlin both serve in the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard living and training at the Coast Guard Ceremonial Guard Training Facility in Alexandra, Virginia. Both natives to the National Capital Region and avid Washington Football Team fans, both guardsmen were extremely honored to be recognized for their combine 12 years of service to their country. As Guardsmen chosen to serve in the Ceremonial Honor Guard, they provide Presidential support duty to the Military District of Washington and the Commandant, by representing the United States Coast Guard through ceremonial operations held before world leaders and dignitaries, and to lay to rest, with proper military honors, dignity and respect, the remains of our fallen shipmates.

Related Content

news

'It feels more special': Commanders celebrate, honor military community during Week 11's Salute to Service game 

From the parking lots and concourses to the field and skies, FedExField was a sight to behold on Nov. 19 as the Commanders put a focus on celebrating the military community in its many forms. 
news

Washington Commanders' community package 'last pieces of home' for deployed service members at Pack4Troops event 

The Washington Commanders joined the United Service Organization (USO) and Black Rifle Coffee Company to assemble 2,000 care packages for outgoing military personnel in a Pack4Troops event on Nov. 8.
news

Commanders get Salute to Service month underway with visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

From conversations in the Military Advanced Training Center to meet-and-greets and autograph signings, the experience at Walter Reed was both a fun and powerful one for all involved.
news

Commanders nominate Chris Bailey for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

From his time as a helicopter pilot to his stint at the Naval Academy to his work with the Commanders, Bailey leads a life that truly embodies the spirit of the league's Salute to Service initiative.
news

USAA, Commanders put on entertaining, competitive boot camp for local military

On Day 15 of Commanders training camp, staff from USAA, the official Salute to Service partner of the Washington Commanders, set up a memorable experience for a group of young, local military members. 
news

Commanders' Salute Day delivers connection, dose of fun to members of the military community

Building on last year's edition, this summer's Salute Day featured a larger military presence, representatives and family members from a dozen nonprofits, a strong turnout from the Washington Salute program and a number of initiatives to ensure the military community in attendance felt celebrated. 
news

Commanders host PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance ceremony to honor, raise funds for Children of Fallen Patriots 

Thursday marked FedExField's second year in a row as a Rolling Remembrance stop, and to commemorate the occasion, the Commanders put on a ceremony to honor and raise funds for the cause.
news

Jamin Davis' trip to Okinawa deepened his appreciation for service members

Davis took a trip to Okinawa, Japan, on March 11 to spend time with the marines stationed at Camp Hansen and host a football camp at Kadena Air Base.  
news

Commanders x Vet Tix

During the 2023 season, the Commanders work with Vet Tix got off to an incredible start as the team donated 6,045 game tickets and 72 VIP training camp tickets to members of the armed forces and veterans. 
news

Beacon Building Products, Proud Partner of the Washington Commanders, Honor our Nations' Heroes as Beacon of Hope Winners

On Friday, November 11, Beacon Building Products announced ten grand prize winners of the 2022 Beacon of Hope award, a nationwide contest awarding deserving veterans with new roofs.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Seaman Gabriel Horn And Seaman Philip Degliomini In Eighth Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the eighth home game of the 2021 season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Gabriel Horn And Seaman Philip Degliomini of the United States Coast Guard in their eighth and final Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA. 
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell In Seventh Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the seventh home game of the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Sergeant Lauren Walt Gocong of the United States Marine Corps and Petty Officer Second Class Joshua Jarrell of the United States Navy in their seventh Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA. 
Advertising