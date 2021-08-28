Washington Salute & USAA Honor honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin in Second Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the second preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin of the United States Coast Guard in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.
Washington Football Team would like to thank USAA for their efforts continuing our partnership and honoring the service of military members throughout the 2021 season! Please join us in thanking Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin for their service!
Meet Today's Honorees
Seaman Jonathan Linan & Seaman Nicholas Riedlin both serve in the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard living and training at the Coast Guard Ceremonial Guard Training Facility in Alexandra, Virginia. Both natives to the National Capital Region and avid Washington Football Team fans, both guardsmen were extremely honored to be recognized for their combine 12 years of service to their country. As Guardsmen chosen to serve in the Ceremonial Honor Guard, they provide Presidential support duty to the Military District of Washington and the Commandant, by representing the United States Coast Guard through ceremonial operations held before world leaders and dignitaries, and to lay to rest, with proper military honors, dignity and respect, the remains of our fallen shipmates.