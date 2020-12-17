Washington Vs. Seahawks Preview: The Defense's Biggest Test Yet

-- 'Tis The Season: Rivera has long said that his teams perform better down the stretch, and the numbers back it up . With Washington beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers the past two weeks, Rivera is now 27-15 as a head coach in December and January during the regular season.

"One of the reasons is early on, usually in your first year, it's about guys eventually learning and knowing what to do more so than anything else, and maturity," Rivera said of his teams playing better as the season progresses. "That's what we're seeing right now. We're seeing the maturation process that is going on and going on well. Again, this is a group of young guys that are playing. As I told you guys before, I counted one time 28 young guys that are contributing. I'm talking about first-, second- and third-year guys. When you get guys that are that young that are contributing, the future looks bright in my opinion."