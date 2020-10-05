WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Bounces Back Vs. Ravens

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera says Landon Collins plays physical all the time: Landon Collins has been one of Washington's leaders on defense since he joined the team last year. Rivera said he thinks the three-time Pro Bowler is playing hard, but he has missed on some opportunities like bringing down Lamar Jackson before he could break loose on his 50-yard touchdown. Rivera believes that comes from Collins trying to make plays, which he said is typical for a lot of veteran defensive players.

"They're trying to force a fumble. They want to take the ball away, and then they get outside of [the scheme]. But early in the game, you see the guys doing the things they're capable of, playing the way they're supposed to. That's exciting. Landon's one of those guys. He plays hard, he plays physical, all the time. He's constantly trying to make things happen."

-- Washington is "Rivera Strong": There were a couple of surprises for Rivera when he arrived at FedExField Sunday morning. The first was the team filling the stands above the visiting team's tunnel with more than 400 cutouts from friends, family, coaches, former players and Washington employees. The second was the team wearing "Rivera Strong" t-shirts to support him in his battle with skin cancer. It meant a lot, Rivera said, to see so many people honoring him. For his players, it was simply a way for them to show him how he means to them.

"It means a lot...just to see him come fighting," said cornerback Kendall Fuller. "Not even just today but seeing him on Wednesday's, Thursday's and Friday's and seeing him fight. It motivates all of us to go out there and keep on fighting and never quit."

-- Antonio Gibson is ready to take off: Sunday's game was Gibson's best outing of the season with 126 total yards and a touchdown, including four receptions for 82 yards. He leads the team with three scores, and after playing in 26% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, he has averaged 49% in the past three games. Prior to the start of Sunday's game, Haskins told Gibson that "it's time to ball now [and] show everyone who you are."