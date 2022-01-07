3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

1. Get production from its depth.

Head coach Ron Rivera made it clear during his Monday press conference that Washington will be playing to win against the Giants. The team is going to set a tone and put itself in position to finish the season 7-10. The other priority for Washington will be to get a better look at its depth.

"You want to play to win, but you also want to play for the future," Rivera said. "So, we are going to set ourselves up, you know, see what happens and try and set some sort of tone and temple early on, and then we'll go from there."

Some of Washington's younger players like Jaret Patterson, have already seen an increase in their roles. Patterson received his first start against the Philadelphia Eagles and finished with 98 total yards. John Bates has also played well and is only pace to finish the year with half the number of catches he made in his entire college career.